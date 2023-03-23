My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

With many of the top free agents available this offseason having come off the board, more attention is being put on the 2023 NFL Draft. Pro days at big name schools with big name players are beginning to take place, and one likely first-round prospect who is generating quite a bit of buzz is Boston College star wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers put together an explosive 2022 campaign with BC (78 REC, 1077 YDS, 12 TD) and has immediately turned himself into one of the top wide receivers available in his draft class. Many draft evaluators think Flowers is a mid-to-late first round pick, and it sounds like the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints are two teams interested in Flowers who will be picking in the range on Day One of the draft.

Via Tom Pelissero:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Boston College WR Zay Flowers has back-to-back dinners with the Saints and Giants tonight before Friday’s pro day, per source. A projected first-round pick, Flowers put on 13 pounds of muscle in pre-combine training (and may pack on a few more during this part of the process).”

The Giants hold the 25th overall pick in the draft, while the Saints hold the 29th, and with both needing upgrades to their pass-catching corps, Flowers would be a logical pick for them at this spot. There are several different areas both these squads could address, but if Flowers can keep on impressing folks, he may become a top target in the first-round for the Giants and Saints. As a result, it will be worth keeping an eye on Flowers’ pro day outing with his stock appearing to be on the rise.