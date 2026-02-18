Winning the Super Bowl changes the atmosphere within an organization, but it does not alter the financial realities. A champion must still decide which contracts are worth extending, which depth players can be replaced, and which feel-good decisions could lead to salary cap issues by October. With high-profile players still on the team, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has stated that his goal this year is to achieve “back-to-back” championships, the Seahawks' 2026 free-agent class includes several familiar names that may tempt fans to want to retain everyone.

However, the reality is that the Seahawks are facing what is often referred to as the “championship tax.” The best way to remain competitive is to be meticulous with the details.

This offseason, the front office needs to consider the next two seasons, not just the immediate future. If money is to be spent, it should target premium positions or unique skill sets that are difficult to draft. Players should only be let go if they play positions where production can be easily replaced or if their upcoming contract is likely to reflect past performances rather than future value.

With that framework in mind, here are six Seahawks who would make the most sense to let go when free agency begins:

Kenneth Walker III, RB

Walker is the most difficult player to move on from emotionally, but the easiest financially. He’s a Super Bowl hero, capable of taking over games, and he embodies the type of player fans want to see rewarded. However, running back is the position where teams face the greatest risk for overpaying, especially if the player's value hinges on explosive cuts and high-volume touches.

Reports suggest that Seattle is not planning to use a franchise tag on a running back, indicating that the Seahawks are making the same pragmatic evaluations that other teams do. If Walker wishes to explore the free agency market, let him. Seattle can draft a new running back, maintain a fresh committee, and allocate significant resources to positions that retain their value.

Boye Mafe, EDGE

The uncomfortable reality of winning with a strong defense is that everyone expects a salary increase. Mafe is the kind of edge rusher that teams typically invest in, being young and athletic. However, Seattle already has an established pass-rush identity, and paying “big edge money” to multiple players can lead to weaknesses in other areas.

If Mafe’s market gets inflated by postseason perception, the Seahawks should take the comp pick route and replace snaps through the draft and cheaper rotational veterans. His impending free-agency status has been widely listed among Seattle’s key 2026 decisions, and that’s precisely why the price is likely to jump.

Tariq Woolen, CB

Woolen is the type of cornerback that commands a large contract: he’s tall, fast, and demonstrates excellent ball production. This is also why his potential contract figure could become excessive, especially if teams believe they’re just one cornerback away from success. The Seahawks have developed a secondary that plays with confidence, but investing heavily in a cornerback can backfire if the performance fluctuates or injuries occur.

Woolen has appeared on various lists tracking Seattle’s free agents for 2026. If his contract demands fall within the “CB1 money” range, the Seahawks might struggle to justify the expense unless they are willing to allow other areas of the team to deteriorate. While cornerback is crucial, Seattle’s defensive strategy has focused on overall structure and synergy with the pass rush, rather than relying on any single player.

Rashid Shaheed, WR

Shaheed presents the classic dilemma of being a valuable player who is not necessarily irreplaceable. He adds speed, creates big-play opportunities, and brings an element to the field that forces safeties to play honestly, which is important. However, Seattle’s offense already has its foundational pieces in place, and the team's priorities are centered on preserving that core rather than overpaying for a complementary player.

If Shaheed’s market prices him as a primary target instead of a specialized role player, the Seahawks should let someone else take that risk. Speed can be drafted every year, and teams can find vertical threats in mid-round picks or through cost-effective veteran contracts.

Josh Jones, OT

Swing tackles hold significant value, and every competitive team needs them. However, paying starter-level money to a player who isn’t definitively a starter can be a trap. Jones is among Seattle’s notable unrestricted free agents, which makes sense considering the tackle market is often inflated due to scarcity.

If he demands a salary that reflects a plug-and-play starter, the Seahawks should let him go and focus on developing the position through coaching and smart acquisitions. Seattle has consistently demonstrated its ability to build depth on the offensive line without overspending.

Chazz Surratt, LB

Linebacker is a position where the role is more important than name value. Surratt has been among the Seahawks’ free agents being monitored this offseason, and he fits the profile of a player teams prefer to retain because he is familiar and functional. However, Seattle’s defense relies on speed, clarity, and players who can manage modern spacing. There are always linebackers available in the draft and mid-tier free agency who can provide similar contributions.

Where does this leave Seattle?

Letting six players walk doesn’t signify a complete teardown. This approach helps the team stay ahead of the salary cap curve rather than reacting to it, and also allows them to avoid the pitfall that often traps champions.

Seattle can certainly re-sign one or two of these players if the terms are favorable. However, if the market turns them into expensive contracts, the Seahawks should take the smart approach of accumulating compensatory picks, drafting replacements, and ensuring the foundation is strong enough to withstand the injuries and regression that typically occur during a title defense.

To achieve a championship repeat, the roster must remain fast.