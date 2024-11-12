Lil Wayne can now add NFL commentator to his list of accolades. The Grammy-winning rapper will be joining the NFL's “GameDay Morning” starting Nov. 17 as a weekly guest. He will be working alongside Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, and Gerald McCoy for the rest of the NFL season.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, it was announced during halftime of Sunday’s New York Giants and Carolina Panthers game that Wayne would be joining the sports morning show. This is not the first time that the Green Bay Packers superfan has given his opinions on sports. Prior to Shannon Sharpe's departure on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed, Lil Tunechi made appearances on the sports show alongside veteran sportscaster Skip Bayless.

“NFL GameDay Morning” airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network. The rest of the team includes: Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund, Colleen Wolfe, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero, Daniel Jeremiah, and Kyle Brandt, along with various NFL Network reporters including Judy Battista, Bridget Condon, Stacey Dales, Omar Ruiz, Jane Slater, Sara Walsh, Cameron Wolfe, and Steve Wyche.

Take a look at the official announcement on Instagram of Lil Wayne running into the field with the Packers as he sings the “Good Morning” song from the show:

Lil Wayne Reacts To Super Bowl “Snub”

This new title follows the disappointment Wayne felt when it was announced that Kendrick Lamar will be headlining next year's Super Bowl. The “A Milli” rapper expressed his disappointment as he wanted to represent his home city New Orleans where next year's Super Bowl will be held.

“I wanna say thank you. I wanna say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and the support out there,” Lil Wayne shared on Instagram speaking on his fans and other supporters. “Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back. That hurt. Hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot.”

When it came down to making a decision on who would be the Super Bowl Halftime performer, Super Bowl Halftime Show producer Jesse Collins confirmed that it is Jay-Z — who was appointed to be NFL's live music entertainment strategist in 2019 — makes that call.

“It's a decision that Jay makes,” said Collins who has worked with the NFL on the show since 2021 per Variety. “Since we've been on board with that show, he's made it every year, and it's been amazing. He's always picked right!”

“We love Wayne,” said Collins. “There’s always Vegas odds on who’s going to get to perform it. But I think we’re going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody’s going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show.”