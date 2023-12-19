It's Purdy's to lose, whatever the haters say!

The San Francisco 49ers are basking in success with an 11-3 record. They have wrapped up the NFC West and currently hold the conference's top seed. Following a commanding 45-29 victory over the 3-11 Arizona Cardinals, the Niners boast two players in our 2023 NFL MVP Power Rankings. Of course, Brock Purdy leads the charge.

Here we will look at why San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy leads the 2023 NFL MVP Power Rankings ahead of the rest of the field.

1. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy's performance in the 2023 NFL season has been nothing short of extraordinary. He has shot to the forefront of the MVP race. As the signal-caller for the 49ers, Purdy has guided his team to the NFC's top playoff seed (so far). His exceptional on-field display is reflected in his league-leading statistics. These encompass yards per pass attempt, passing touchdowns, touchdown-to-interception ratio, and passer rating. Purdy's ascent from the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to a prominent MVP candidate underscores his remarkable skill and impact on the 49ers' success.

In the context of the 2023 NFL MVP race, it is indisputable that Purdy has emerged as a formidable frontrunner. His outstanding leadership and on-field contributions have played a pivotal role in the 49ers' impressive season. On the flip side, it is essential to acknowledge that other players also merit serious MVP consideration. Still, Purdy seems to have it all — the win-loss record, the individual numbers, and the storyline.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Despite a recent stumble against the Bills, Dak Prescott remains a force to be reckoned with. He has positioned himself at an MVP level as the season progresses. With four losses under his belt, Prescott's overall performance remains formidable. That's even after a less-than-ideal 3.9 yards per attempt showing on Sunday. As of Week 15, he holds the No. 2 spot in total QBR. He also leads the league in touchdown passes and ranks fifth in passing yards. Sure, Prescott may not boast the same dynamic flair as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, or Josh Allen. Still, his leadership has propelled his team forward this season. If he finishes the season on a high note, the MVP title could be well within his grasp.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson continues to be a consistent standout. He has steered the Baltimore Ravens to an impressive 11-3 record. As such, he makes a compelling case for league MVP. Although Jackson's passing numbers may not match up with Purdy's, his exceptional rushing capabilities add another dimension to his candidacy. The Ravens' recent victory against the Jaguars secured them the No. 1 seed in the AFC (so far). This has also set the stage for Jackson to further make his case for MVP glory. Facing off against the 49ers in San Francisco (Week 16) provides Jackson with a golden opportunity to outshine Purdy and boost his MVP odds.

4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Like Purdy, Christian McCaffrey has emerged as a significant contributor to the 49ers' success. This has elevated his presence into the MVP conversation. Leading the league in rushing yards throughout the 2023 season, McCaffrey has a chance to achieve a rare feat. He can be the first player in 28 years, and only the fourth since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, to lead the NFL in rushing yards every week of a full season. Notably, the three players who achieved this feat before are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They also secured the MVP award in two of the four seasons they accomplished this remarkable achievement.

Christian McCaffrey today: 23 touches

187 yards

3 total touchdowns MVP? pic.twitter.com/rCubwsZelN — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 18, 2023

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen has showcased his impact on the field. Of course, he also presents a compelling case for MVP recognition. In Week 15, Allen didn't necessarily need to match Prescott throw for throw, as the Bills' offense delivered a punishing performance against the Cowboys' defense. Still, Allen's case has gained strength with 26 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns this season so far. While a No. 1 or No. 2 seed seems unlikely for the Bills, overcoming the Dolphins and securing the division title remains a feasible goal. If Buffalo closes the season strongly, and Allen accounts for 45 touchdowns or more, he is poised to attract significant attention in the MVP race.

Looking Ahead

In a season marked by outstanding performances and fierce competition, Brock Purdy's ascent to the top of the NFL MVP race is a testament to his exceptional skill and impact on the 49ers' success. As the race unfolds, the performances of other top contenders, including Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, and Josh Allen, will undoubtedly influence the final outcome. The coming weeks promise thrilling matchups and pivotal moments that will shape the narrative of the 2023 NFL MVP race.