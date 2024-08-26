Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is turning a new corner. After starting the 2023-24 season slow, the Patriots parted ways with Belichick. He spent part of 2024 looking for a new coaching job and even landed an Inside the NFL gig. Yet, the veteran football mind is not finished expanding his reach.

Belichick plans to co-host the Let's Go podcast with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Peter King, and Jim Gray, per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. One of Belichick's long-time players, Tom Brady, previously hosted the podcast, but now, he will make guest appearances.

Bill Belichick has the chance to provide additional entertainment and enlighten listeners with his football knowledge alongside Maxx Crosby and the rest of the crew.

The 2024 Patriots will look dramatically different without Belichick at the helm of the team's operations. New head coach and former linebacker Jerod Mayo looks to help New England develop and regain competitiveness. One player the team is highly excited about is 2024 NFL Draft selection Drake Maye.

Maye developed into a star with the North Carolina football team. During the 2022 season, Maye broke out for a collegiate career-high 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns. He helped lead the Tarheels to a 9-5 overall finish. Then, Maye put on another stout campaign during his last season. He amassed 3,608 yards and 24 TDs, guiding North Carolina to an 8-5 record.

The Patriots selected Maye with their third overall pick in the 2024 draft. If he continues to work hard and gels with New England's system, he could be the team's next franchise quarterback.

Things will not get any easier for the Patriots in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are seeking deeper playoff runs. Meanwhile, the Jets want to bounce back with Aaron Rodgers' injury return. Nevertheless, New England has what it takes to be competitive and give teams a hard time.