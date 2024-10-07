After a long weather delay, Sunday Night Football's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers finally pushed through nearly two hours after its original schedule. Amid speculations of the Cowboys-Steelers game being suspended, it became clear that it would be played on Sunday the moment Celine Dion appeared on NBC's broadcast for a hype video.

With her 1996 hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” playing in the background, Dion opened the segment with a passionate take on football.

“I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are, to who we were,” the 56-year-old Canadian singer said. “To prove that our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves, can stay with us forever.”

“You know what I’m talking about, right?” Dion adds. “Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back.”

The video then played several clips showing Cowboys-Steelers games throughout history.

“Their love affair, well, maybe not love the way I usually sing about it, but still, you know, work with me here,” the five-time Grammy winner continued.

Dion then went on to quote lyrics from the said song as Cowboys-Steelers clips were shown.

“I mean, ‘When you touch me like this. When you hold me like that.’ It kind of fits, no?”

Then just before the video concludes, Dion was seen taking a Gatorade bath — just because.

Sunday's Cowboys-Steelers game is the first meeting of the two storied franchises on the field since 2020. The Cowboys entered Week 5 with a 2-2 record and coming off a win over the New York Giants. The Steelers, on the other hand, walked onto the field with a 3-1 record following a road loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Fans react to Celine Dion's Cowboys-Steelers SNF video

Dion's video surely got the attention of fans on social media.

“I have no idea what this means but I am here for it,” said @DoronTam

“I wonder if she will be announced as a Thanksgiving halftime performer,” shared @analyzingtaylor.

“WHAT IS HAPPENING OMG,” exclaimed @GreatAuntMuriel.

“The way I thought this was for hosting SNL when I saw it was @SNFonNBC. Only@celinedion can get me to watch football 🤣,” commented @xanintreb.