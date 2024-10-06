With a Dallas Cowboys Week 5 game scheduled for Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dak Prescott won’t wear a Superman cape. And CeeDee Lamb will carry less cash into the old-school NFL blue-bloods rivalry. Here are our Cowboys Week 5 predictions ahead of the Cowboys-Steelers game.

The Cowboys enter with a record 2-2, and they’ll be on the road where both of their victories have come. The Steelers carry a 3-1 mark, playing the second home game.

The Cowboys Week 5 bold predictions start at the quarterback position.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will throw three TD passes

Through four games, the Cowboys’ rushing attack has produced 301 yards, averaging just 75 per game. Running back by committee just isn’t working. So if the Cowboys are going to score, Dak will need to get it done.

And they may very well need a lot of points to win with star linebacker Micah Parsons out with an injury. Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy said it’s a chance for someone else to make plays, according to nbcdfw.com.

“It is a great opportunity for others,” McCarthy said. “We’re excited about it. We took a step in New York, had a chance to catch our breath. Obviously, injuries are part of it. You never want to lose any of your guys, especially top guys. This is a great opportunity to show the quality of our football team.”

One thing that will make it more challenging for Prescott is the injury absence of wide receiver Brandon Cooks. That may allow the Steelers’ defense to commit more resources to Lamb. However, in the past it hasn’t mattered much as Prescott will find ways to get the ball to Lamb.

Certainly the Cowboys will get the ball in the air. The pass-happy Cowboys — Prescott chucked it through the air 590 times in 2023 for fourth most in the NFL — are even more so this season. Through four games, Prescott ranks No. 2 in attempts with 149. That’s on pace for 633 throws for the season.

With all of that volume, Prescott will have his chances to make plays. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he knows what Prescott is capable of doing.

“Man, I just have a lot of respect for Dak Prescott,” Tomlin said. “Funny enough, since he’s been in the league, we’ve only played against him one time in 2016. I see a guy who is ultra-competitive, has unbelievable arm talent, and natural leadership skills.”

What did Mike McCarthy say about passing so much?

McCarthy said one reason the Cowboys have leaned on the pass is because they haven’t committed enough to the run. That could change if they can get Dalvin Cook on the active roster, according to McCarthy’s comments on 105.3 The Fan via atozsports.com.

“But the other part of it, too, is I think Rico (Dowdle) and (Ezekiel Elliott), they haven't been given a lot of opportunities, too,” McCarthy said. “So it isn't like they haven't done anything to warrant their opportunities decreasing right now. It's a great place to be. It gives us excellent depth. That's a hell of a situation to be in.”

Cowboys defense will allow 27 or more points

Not only is Parsons out, but the Cowboys will also be without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. The Steelers’ offense hasn’t looked like world beaters this year, but this is a good enough matchup — with those stars out of the game — for it to put points on the board.

However, Tomlin said he still has great respect for the Cowboys and their organization, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The strength of the brands. It is smething to be respected,” Tomlin said. “I respect that every day. When I get out of that car in this parking lot. It's a responsibility to represent the black and gold and I imagine the guys in Dallas feel the same way. You can't put a price tag on standards and legacy. Both organizations have that. We walk on the ground that has been paved by those who have come before us and so we feel really blessed and honored to do so. I'm sure that'll be reflected in the way that both teams play this weekend.”

The biggest problem for the Cowboys will be keeping Steelers QB Justin Fields in check, not far removed from the struggles they had against Lamar Jackson. McCarthy said it’s a tough matchup, according to The Mike McCarthy Show via essentiallysports.com.

“He actually looks really comfortable in their new system,” McCarthy said. “He gets through his route progressions pretty quickly. But when he pulls down, he can make plays, you know. Both in a scramble phase as a runner and a thrower.”

CeeDee Lamb will score two touchdowns

The Steelers have made it clear they don’t want to get burned by Lamb. Good luck. He will do it anyway. He’s just that good. Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson understands, according to lancasteronline.com.

“To stop a guy like that is going to take the whole defense,” said Jackson.

That means Joey Porter Jr. likely won’t shadow Lamb. It might be a good approach to shadow Lamb — with help, too.

Tomlin understands the connection between Lamb and Prescott, according to bolavip.com.

“(Prescott has) a steady demeanor, man,” Tomlin said. “He utilizes his quarterback mobility in a very prudent way. He extends plays, he’ll run if given the opportunity. He’s got a real rapport obviously with his eligible his work with CeeDee Lamb is real impressive.”