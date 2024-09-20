Veteran NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with NBC Sports that will keep him as the lead NFL game analyst through the end of the decade, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

Once finalized, Collinsworth, 65, will continue to analyze NBC’s “Football Night in America” Sunday prime-time games alongside Mike Tirico through the 2029-2030 season. Currently earning approximately $12.5 million annually, sources indicate that his new contract is expected to be a four-year agreement.

Cris Collinsworth's longevity

Collinsworth’s longevity in the booth is unmatched. In 2021-22, NBC brought in Drew Brees as a possible successor. Brees worked on Notre Dame games and in the NFL studio. He was seen as a potential replacement after NBC’s 2026 Super Bowl.

Other leading broadcasters, like CBS's Tony Romo and ESPN's Troy Aikman, earn around $18 million annually, while Tom Brady commands $37.5 million per year with Fox. Although a deal of that magnitude may be unlikely for Collinsworth, Marchand noted that he could still secure a substantial payday with his new contract.

However, Brees struggled, especially after a rough playoff broadcast with Tirico. He left NBC after just one year but has expressed interest in returning to broadcasting.

NBC implemented a succession plan when Mike Tirico took over for Al Michaels during the 2022-23 season. Michaels subsequently joined Amazon Prime Video as the play-by-play announcer for Thursday Night Football.

Greg Olsen as a potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth if his contract ends

If NBC chooses to make a change after its next Super Bowl in 2026, which coincides with the end of Collinsworth’s current contract, they might consider options like Fox Sports' No. 2 analyst Greg Olsen or prominent coaches such as Sean McVay or Mike Tomlin, should they decide to transition from the sidelines.

Olsen, 39, has already called a Super Bowl but recently moved to the No. 2 position at Fox, accepting a salary cut from $10 million as the top analyst to around $3 million. His contract includes a clause allowing him to leave if a No. 1 position becomes available. Additionally, he is seen as a likely successor to Tom Brady if Brady does not fulfill the full 10 years of his contract.

Cris Collinsworth's legendary career is undeniable. As NBC's No. 1 analyst for over 16 years, he has covered some of the biggest sporting events, including the Olympics and Thursday Night Football. While change is a part of broadcasting, many fans are likely to have mixed emotions about his departure from Sunday Night Football.

Collinsworth has spent over three decades in the broadcast booth. He began his career with NBC's NFL and college coverage shortly after retiring from the NFL in 1990. After a stint at Fox starting in 1998, he returned to NBC in 2006 and has been with the network ever since. Throughout his illustrious career, he has called five Super Bowls, with his most recent appearance in 2022.

Whether NBC opts to retain Collinsworth or shift to someone like Olsen, the network faces a challenging decision. Collinsworth's recognizable voice has become a hallmark of NFL Sundays, and replacing him will be no easy task.