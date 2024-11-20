Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season was highlighted by the Buffalo Bills 30-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, which happened to be the Chiefs first loss of the season. Unsurprisingly, everyone was breaking down this game from every angle you could possibly think of. At ESPN, though, Dan Orlovsky went outside the box with his analysis of the game.

There are only so many ways to review a football game, but ESPN decided to try and find a way by using virtual reality. Orlovsky was given the controls, using the powerful tool to help him in his explanation process when looking at the game, and it's safe to say that the experiment went well, as Orlovsky and ESPN received quite a bit of praise for their bold use of virtual reality.

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN take breakdown of Chiefs-Bills game to another level

New technological advancements are helping improve the product of play we see on the field in the NFL on a weekly basis, but it's also helping fans understand what is going on as well. Orlovsky is able to show what Bills quarterback Josh Allen is seeing under center on some of the most crucial plays of the game, which is insight fans have never really had access to beforehand.

With the reception for this groundbreaking move being quite positive, it wouldn't be a surprise to see ESPN and Orlovsky begin to regularly utilize virtual reality as a part of their football analysis moving forward. And now that we have proof that this tool can be utilized in this way, you can bet several other analysts and companies will be following suit. This seems like it's just the start for virtual reality in the world of sports media, and it will be interesting to see how Orlovsky and ESPN plan to use it moving forward after its successful debut.