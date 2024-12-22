The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Washington Commanders but will have to play the rest of the game without defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson.

He was ejected from the game after picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and he made sure to give a NSFW gesture to the jeering Commanders fans as he was being escorted off the field, raising both middle fingers in the air as the roars of the crowd got louder.

At the time of his ejection from the game, Gardner-Johnson had registered a single tackle while also intercepting a pass and picking up seven yards on the return. His interception was his team-leading fourth of the season; he had been tied with Reed Blankenship for the team-lead with three.

But a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties result in an automatic dismissal from the contest, something that Gardner-Johnson discovered the hard way.

While it isn't exactly clear what caused his removal from the game, it's likely that the officials took offense to something that he said to them. The ejection combined with the one-fingered salute on both hands to Commanders' fans will more than likely result in discipline from the NFL to Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles will have to attempt for their 11th straight win without him.

Earlier in the first half of the game, Gardner-Johnson got into a minor scuffle with wide receiver Dyami Brown which resulted in the latter pushing the former's helmet, though only the former was penalized for it.

Originally taken by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft after playing collegiately at Florida, Gardner-Johnson spent the first handful of years of his NFL career with the team before spending one year each with the Eagles and Detroit Lions before returning to the Eagles with a three-year contract this past offseason.