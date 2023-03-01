After watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out in Super Bowl 57, one of the lasting memories we have of the game is how slippery the field was for both teams. After the game, the NFL came under fire, with people wondering why the field wasn’t in the best shape, even with an extended time to get it ready.

Tuesday, we got our answer, as an ex-groundskeeper for the NFL, George Toma, explained why players were slipping and sliding all over the place. Toma gave his thoughts in an interview with ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

“So, what he does,” Toma said, referring to Ed Mangan, the NFL field director who was in charge of the Super Bowl field, “he waters the hell out of it and puts it right into the stadium and that’s it. Never sees sunlight again. He can’t do that.”

Basically, the field was overwatered, which would definitely explain the slippage. Toma goes on to say the field should have been watered the morning the Super Bowl was played, and kept out in the sun before bringing it back inside. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. has a machine where they can roll playing fields inside and out.

Because the field hadn’t received proper sunlight, along with the field being covered from show rehearsals, Toma says another problem was created.

“It had a rotten smell,” he said.

To sum it up, the field was slippery, and it stunk. No wonder the the teams and their representatives were upset about the playing conditions. Expect the field to be pristine when the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas next year.