After a long and courageous battle with cancer, long-time NFL broadcaster Greg Gumbel officially passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, per a statement from his family on X.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel,” his wife and daughter wrote in a statement to CBS. “He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity. He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.”

Gumbel will be remembered after multiple decades of calling NFL games on CBS, along with the NCAA Tournament. When watching Gumbel for multiple decades, many fans felt a fond connection with the broadcaster, making this news especially saddening.

