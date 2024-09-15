Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season was filled with action. However, one altercation has caused the league to step in and issue punishments. During the Los Angeles Chargers' matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, players from both teams got into a heated scuffle, which resulted in the NFL handing out several fines.

The NFL fined a total of five players for their roles in the massive fight during the Charger's 22-10 victory over the Raiders, as noted by Kris Rhim of ESPN.

According to Rhim, wide receiver Joshua Palmer was the only player from the Chargers fined. Officials ejected Palmer and Raiders cornerback Jack Jones from the game for starting the scuffle. Palmer was fined $11,255 and Jones $5,472. Meanwhile, the league fined Vegas defensive end Christian Wilkins and outside linebacker Maxx Crosby $11,255. Lastly, Raiders safety was Marcus Epps received the largest fine of $11,817.

While each of the aforementioned Chargers and Raiders players received fines, the NFL decided not to suspend any of them. Palmer provided insight into the altercation after the game.

“I mean … it's on video. I ain't got to really say nothing about it,” Jones said Wednesday, per Rhim. “Y'all seen every angle. Every angle's posted all over social media. … They said I wasn't going to get suspended, so, on to next week. We're on to Baltimore.”

As Palmer mentioned, the Chargers will put their Raiders win behind them and focus their efforts on their next matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. A hungry Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will face LA fresh off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Chargers have what it takes to be competitive and come out on top.

Justin Herbert performed admirably against the Raiders in Week 1, and he will be another big factor for LA's offense in Week 2. It will be exciting to see what Jim Harbaugh's squad can do in a testy matchup.