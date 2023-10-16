New York Jets and Cleveland Browns fans are on cloud nine right now. And why wouldn't they be? Their teams just took down the last two undefeated squads in the NFL as they both try to keep their seasons alive.

The Browns drew first blood when the Deshaun Watson-less roster pulled off an upset against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, 19-17. Injuries to Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey didn't help the Niners, but Cleveland did well defensively to to keep their opponents at bay.

Later in the afternoon, the Jets completed the giant slaying when they shocked the Philadelphia Eagles with a 20-14 drubbing. Zach Wilson didn't throw any touchdown but provided the team with stability, completing 19 of his 33 passes for 186 yards. Unlike Jalen Hurts who had three interceptions, Wilson took care of the ball as New York handed Philly a rather embarrassing defeat.

Making things even better, it's actually the first time in franchise history that the Jets beat the Eagles, with Philly holding a 12-0 record against New York prior to Sunday's game.

Sure enough, NFL fans and the supporters of both teams were hyped over the massive upsets that both teams pulled off.

Jets beating the Eagles is a bigger upset than the Niners losing to the Browns in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/VVMw0uZDyN — 𝙎𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ✞ (@FeelLikeSmiley) October 15, 2023

Browns and Jets taking down undefeated teams pic.twitter.com/53eziI9hPN — Sideline Daily (@sideline_daily) October 15, 2023

Let’s check in on Jets & Browns fans… pic.twitter.com/P5MXjDc9wB — Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) October 15, 2023

Browns 🤝 Jets, beating the final 2 undefeated teams pic.twitter.com/tWzLCNjtG9 — 🏝️ (@DestroyingWrld) October 15, 2023

The Browns improved to 3-2 with the victory, while the Jets got back to .500 with a 3-3 record. Of course both teams still have a lot of work to do in order to get into playoff contention. However, there's no denying that their latest victories will go a long way in their bids to make the 2023 season a success.

Cleveland plays the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, while the Jets return to action in Week 8 after a bye to face the New York Giants.