With the 2023 NFL Draft now in the rear view mirror, Roger Goodell and company are now focused on creating the schedule for the upcoming season. If all goes to plan, NFL fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer to see their favorite team’s road.

The league is planning on releasing that schedule on May 11, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Goodell and the NFL’s ‘scheduling czar’ Howard Katz will meet on Monday to try and finalize the schedule.

Alongside Goodwell and Katz, the NFL has cast a wide net in their scheduling decision makers. Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North, alongside officials Onnie Bose, Charlotte Carey and Hans Schroeder have been involved in schedule briefings. While a schedule is a key part of any sports league, the NFL is making sure they’re doing their due diligence to offer fans the best experience.

The NFL has ramped up their decision-making process after major moves involving both Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers. Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens while Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. With both stars in place, the league now has a better idea of which teams would be better suited for prime time games.

New York now having Rodgers will certainly earn them more prime time opportunities. The same goes for Baltimore knowing Jackson is still in place. Of course, last year’s Super Bowl teams the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will certainly have their shot at prime time.

Soon, the NFL will make the schedule available. If all goes to plan, it should come out in early April. Then, every team in the league will know exactly what’s in their path as they try to make a run to the postseason.