The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul made headlines for myriad reasons. But one of them was streaming giant Netflix's worst nightmare. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, among other social media to lodge complaints regarding the buffering, delay, and overall quality issues with the stream.

With the NFL set to have its Christmas Day doubleheader action broadcast on Netflix, the league was certainly aware of the issues and fan reactions. They even reached out to Netflix with questions.

Via ESPN's Dan Graziano:

“The buffering problems that Netflix had with the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight Friday raised some eyebrows around the league, since the NFL is scheduled to broadcast two Christmas Day games on Netflix this year,” wrote Graziano. “The NFL did check in with Netflix following the Tyson-Paul fight to ask about the problems…”

The NFL's biggest concern was the breaks in connection potentially occurring during pivotal plays of the games on December 25. Graziano added that the league asked the streaming service about the chances that the connection issues could disrupt future broadcasts.

“Netflix said the fight reached 60 million homes, and apparently part of the explanation to the league was that the unprecedented scale for them of broadcasting a live sporting event contributed to some of the challenges they faced.”

But, according to Graziano, the NFL is feeling alright about the state of the broadcasts for now.

“…the NFL came away from the conversations reassured that Netflix had figured out what went wrong and that it won't be a problem for Chiefs-Steelers or Ravens-Texans on Dec. 25.”

The NFL's Christmas Day AFC doubleheader is made for primetime

Since Netflix acquired the rights for NFL Christmas Day action over the next three years, the company has made clear they want to seriously invest in the product. Between rumors that they offered $150 million to FOX to borrow Tom Brady for a game and the news that Beyonce will perform at halftime of Ravens @ Texans, the pressure the streaming giant is under to succeed is also clear.

But the most important factor in determining whether or not fans will be satisfied is the product on the field. And the matchups slated for that day are likely better than even the league itself was expecting when it scheduled them.

The Kansas City Chiefs are infamously 9-1 after losing their first game on the road against the Bills on Sunday. They'll travel to Acrisure Stadium to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM Eastern. Pittsburgh has the third-best record in the AFC at 8-2 and is rolling with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Despite starting 4-2 with Justin Fields under center, Mike Tomlin gave Wilson a chance and the team hasn't looked back.

The Steelers have built their identity in their defense, though. And T.J. Watt is arguably one of the best players in the NFL on that side of the ball. Andy Reid's offense featuring Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and midseason addition DeAndre Hopkins going up against Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cameron Heyward, and the rest of Tomlin's sturdy defensive unit is great football.

At 4:30PM Eastern, another AFC matchup is on the slate. Two of the three teams tied for the fourth-best AFC record at 7-4 go head-to-head in Houston. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry's two-headed rushing attack has turned heads in Baltimore – those of fans, pundits, and opposing linebackers as one of the two whizzes by them for a first down.

The Houston Texans' defense is one of the stronger defensive units in the league this season, allowing the fourth fewest yards per game in the NFL. Only the Eagles, Titans, and Broncos are posting better marks in that category. But the Ravens are rushing for the second most yards per game in the league, behind only Philadelphia.

Houston's offense will have a tall task trying to match Baltimore's point total. They may have lost Stefon Diggs for the season, but C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins are still a dangerous duo. And Joe Mixon's three-touchdown performance against Dallas reminded fans he's still got it.

The pressure is on for Netflix to not present viewers with a repeat of the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight. But the league has done its part by setting the stage for the streaming company to benefit from two monster AFC matchups.