The New York Jets have now missed the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons. It is the longest active streak in North American sports and this year has been among the worst. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the noise has only gotten louder and two firings didn't take attention away. The Athletic ran a story on Thursday that accused Jets' owner Woody Johnson of listening to his sons Brick and Jack when making decisions.

“When we’re discussing things, you’ll hear Woody cite something that Brick or Jack read online that’s being weighed equally against whatever opinion someone else in the department has,” one Jets executive told Dianna Russini and Zach Rosenblatt.

“I answer to a teenager,” ex-Jets general manager Joe Douglas said, per a source.

The Jets now have to hire a general manager and a coach this offseason. With plenty of openings each year in the NFL, high-profile coaches could turn their backs on Johnson. Mike Vrabel may be the biggest name available this offseason and Jets fans are clamoring for him to join Gang Green. After his power struggle with Ran Carthon, would he sign up for this?

Brick Johnson making Jets players uncomfortable as well

The story also shared an awkward moment after the Jets beat the Texans in Week 9. “It was a significant moment for a struggling team. Rodgers walked into an energized locker room with a game ball in hand, and it was expected that he’d give the ball to Ulbrich, a customary gesture when a coach gets his first NFL win,” Russini and Rosenblatt outlined.

“But before Rodgers could speak, Brick Johnson took another game ball and awarded it to wide receiver Garrett Wilson in a profanity-laced exclamation, which the owner’s son later posted to Instagram. Woody Johnson then gave Ulbrich the ball Rodgers had been holding. Multiple players said the energy felt drained out of the room.”

“'It was the most awkward, cringe-worthy, brutal experience,'” one player said.” While there are plenty of father-son ownership teams in the NFL, there aren't any with college students. Patriots fans are not big fans of Jonathan Kraft, Stephen Jones is not beloved in Dallas, and John Mara has not had the success of Wellington with the Giants. But Brick Johnson is 17.

Woody Johnson was the Ambassador to the UK under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021. He was passed over for the role in his new regime for Warren Stephens. Jets fans will have Woody, and apparently Brick, around for the foreseeable future.