Rumors swirled in reference to a potential Odell Beckham Jr. return throughout the 2022 NFL season. But nothing ever came to fruition. However, Beckham Jr. isn’t giving up on a return. He recently posted a video showcasing his progress as he continues to recover from his previous injury, via Gold Feet Certified.

I swear I’m loadin…. No where near I wanna be but exactly where I need to be https://t.co/aphORmaTGb — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 31, 2023

“Progress is progress,” is the statement written in the video.

“I swear I’m loadin…. No where near I wanna be but exactly where I need to be,” Beckham Jr. wrote on Twitter.

Odell Beckham Jr. last played for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL. He found success in LA but an injury during the postseason led to him missing the entire 2022 campaign. He’s dealt with an off-the-field controversy as well, but Beckham Jr.’s NFL absence is a product of the injury.

The former star wide receiver was linked to a number of teams this past year, notably, he was connected to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. A recent update stated that Beckham Jr. has remained in contact with the Giants, via Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

“GM Joe Schoen said he had a ‘good’ dinner with WR Odell Beckham a few weeks back. He also declined to completely rule out revisiting the idea of signing him this off-season,” Vacchiano wrote on Twitter.

Odell Beckham Jr. still has enough talent to find success in the league. Teams are only waiting to ensure that he’s fully healthy and ready to roll. And based on the above-posted video, Beckham Jr. is on the right path.