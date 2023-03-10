Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Sauce Gardner has become a master recruiter for the New York Jets. After attempting to lure Aaron Rodgers to New York, Gardner now appears to be trying to convince Odell Beckham Jr.to join him on the Jets.

Gardner recently posted a screenshot showing him having a conversation with Beckham Jr on FaceTime. He then acknowledged his role as New York’s recruiter and asked Jets’ fans to follow his Twitch stream.

Being the #1 recruiter in America is stressful. With that being said, I need yall to join my Subathon livestream right now & gift some subs🤣 https://t.co/2fgQP2UGI5 https://t.co/BCVQ8AXBi7 — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 10, 2023

Beckham Jr is holding a workout for interest teams in Arizona on Friday. Gardner is hopeful that the Jets will be one of the teams in attendance. The Jets’ star cornerback is doing his best to coax some of the NFL’s best to join him in New York.

While Gardner’s goal of getting Rodgers to the Jets might be their top priority, adding Beckham Jr would be another massive upgrade to New York’s offense. The Jets do have the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson. However, with Braxton Berrios already released and Corey Davis potentially joining him, New York has a clear need at wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr last played in the NFL in 2021, ending the year as a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham Jr has been out of the league since tearing his ACL. But now the WR seems ready to make his grand return.

Beckham Jr has caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns over his eight-year NFL career. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl and a former Rookie of the Year. As OBJ looks to build on his numbers, Sauce Gardner is hoping his return comes with the Jets.