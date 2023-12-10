NFL officiating crew is now under fire for missing back-to-back pass interference calls in two separate weeks.

In Week 14 the spotlight lies on a specific NFL officiating crew. There was a massive non-call in the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Green Bay Packers last week, leading to a controversial ending of the game. A similar mistake was made in the Atlanta Falcons game against the New Orleans Saints the week prior with the same crew.

A missed pass interference call that should have been in favor of the Chiefs and Saints caused both teams to stretch the drive and miss a chance at the end zone. Both calls should have been made in the red zone, giving each team a chance to punch in a touchdown. There's an argument to be made to let players play, keeping the game physical, but these were blatant fouls that could have changed the outcome of both contests.

The lead official for both games was Brad Allen, leading the same crew. It's been reported that the NFL will keep a stern eye on Allen's crew in Week 14, per Adam Schefter at ESPN. They will be officiating the New York Jets matchup against the Houston Texans at MetLife. This game has postseason implications with the Texans fighting for a spot, currently holding a 7-5 record.

It's unclear whether the Chiefs or Saints would have scored or even extended their drives during the non-calls, but flags need to be thrown by the rulebook. With these referees already calling attention to themselves, a fair game on both sides is a must on Sunday. This may have been two mistakes that just happened to run through the same play or a sign for investigation.