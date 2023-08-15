Former NFL running back Sony Michel shut down a rumor from a user on ‘X,' which is formerly known as Twitter, that he died in a motorcycle accident Sunday by posting “fake news” Monday afternoon.

What a series of events for Sony Michel today… “I guess” pic.twitter.com/78gmR9RM9Z — Beantown USA (@BeantownUS) August 14, 2023

Fake news — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) August 14, 2023

A user with the name “BeatinTheBookie.com,” which is a website that claims to be a resource for sports handicapping information, has since deleted his post about Michel and locked responses to his posts. He has since put out multiple comments about his report.

My sources were incorrect I guess. It was an error to post regardless. Glad to hear he is still with us. Last time I try to report any news. Sorry guys. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) August 14, 2023

Had two Broward people tell me this. I don’t know why they’d be making it up of all people. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) August 14, 2023

Sorry guys that was bad. I will take my L, and I’ll never trust anyone again with any news. I’ll let TMZ be TMZ. I apologize. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) August 14, 2023

Was an honest mistake. If I were making it up that would be a very random name to pick. With that said I made a mistake trying to be first, not correct. Two separate parties told me, I will never trust anyone again with news. You guys are right, was a bad, bad move. I am sorry. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) August 14, 2023

Michel, who played five NFL seasons, announced his retirement last month. In spite of the controversy about his false report, Michel's update is very encouraging.

Michel played last season for the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in 10 games and had 36 carries for 106 yards.

Michel, who played college football at Georgia, was a two-time Super Bowl champion. He won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots in his rookie season, when he started eight of 13 games played and had a career-best 931 rushing yards. He then won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, when he started seven games and had 208 carries for 845 yards and four touchdowns.

Michel signed with the Rams in June before he announced his retirement July 29.

“It's a bummer, but his body's feeling like it's talking to him, and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the competitor that he is,” Rams coach Sean McVay said.

McVay also said Michel was a “hugely instrumental piece” for their Super Bowl-winning team.

“I was sad for us, but I was happy for him and I know he gave a lot to this game and he can be really proud of everything that he's done and I'm looking forward to seeing what's next in his chapter,” McVay said.