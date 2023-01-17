Rob Gronkowski resisted the urge to return to the NFL in 2022, opting to remain retired rather than join a team for a late-season Super Bowl push. During a sitdown with Jason and Travis Kelce on their “New Heights” Podcast, Gronk revealed what team he would have joined if he did return to the league. In an eye-opening admission, Gronkowski revealed that he was actually in talks to return to the NFL with the Bills, but said his mindset just “wasn’t there.”

"If my mindset was there, I would most likely be in Buffalo right now"@RobGronkowski was *this close* to joining the Bills 👀 pic.twitter.com/aeCPXLEzaG — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 17, 2023

“I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now,” said Gronkowski. “I didn’t really feel like playing football again after this year… I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills for a little bit. It just wasn’t there though. If my mindset was there, I would probably, most likely, be in Buffalo right now.”

A stunned Travis Kelce hilariously discouraged him from changing his mind during the Bills’ playoff run, which could result in an AFC Championship showdown against the Chiefs. Jason, on the other hand, seemed fully supportive of Gronkowski joining Buffalo’s ranks.

Ultimately, Gronk opted against making a comeback to the NFL. The legendary tight end catching passes from Josh Allen in an NFL Playoff game would be a sight to behold, but ultimately, football fans were not gifted the opportunity to witness that duo in action.

While Gronk didn’t rule out a return to football down the line, he admitted that the timing simply wasn’t right mentally for him to get back into the mix with the Bills.