Rob Gronkowski debuted the newest commercial for his Super Bowl “Kick of Destiny” partnership with FanDuel on Tuesday morning, and he poked some fun at Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher in the process.

“After watching the Cowboys/Bucs game last night, I realized the Kick of Destiny might be harder than I thought,” Gronk tweeted on Tuesday. “Good thing I’ve got Adam Vinatieri as my kicking coach!”

The commercial itself shows Gronk in a training montage preparing for his live Super Bowl kick, which was announced by the retired NFL legend in partnership with FanDuel earlier this month.

Gronk can be seen getting tips from another former NFL legend, placekicker Vinatieri, who played 24 seasons and is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points.

“I’m gonna have to show him how to use his leg,” Vinatieri says in the promo. “You’ve got a leg, don’t ya…use it.”

After watching the Cowboys/Bucs game last night, I realized the #KickOfDestiny might be harder than I thought… Good thing I've got @adamvinatieri as my kicking coach!! @FDSportsbookpic.twitter.com/7N8FfbH0e7 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 17, 2023

Brett Maher made NFL history in the wild-card round on Monday night after missing four straight extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Maher’s misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers 24-0 after his 0-fer. Maher finally kicked one through the uprights on his fifth try, giving Dallas a 31-6 lead in the fourth quarter.

“Super happy for the team,” Maher said after the game. “It was big win for us. Definitely didn’t do my part tonight. This team is too good moving forward for me to have to do that. Just get back at it this week.”

The Cowboys will head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday night, and are just two wins away from earning a place in the Super Bowl along with Rob Gronkowski.