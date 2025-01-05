Robert Griffin III has made his pick for the NFL MVP award, and it's a previous winner. Although Lamar Jackson took home the 2023-24 MVP award, Griffin believes he'll win the award again. It'll add a third trophy to the Baltimore Ravens quarterback's hardware collection.

Griffin III makes a compelling point about Jackson's career up to this point. He's accomplishing historic marks that no one in the position has ever done. For instance, Jackson broke a record during Week 18's game against the Cleveland Browns. He became the first quarterback in history to throw over 4,000 passing yards and have over 800 rushing yards.

In addition to that, the Ravens will make the playoffs at the top of the AFC North. After being in a back-and-forth battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the division is finally theirs. Furthermore, Jackson has not had the best-receiving core this year. That's no disrespect to the Ravens receivers, but from a numbers standpoint, it holds.

For instance, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to throw the ball to. He could win the receiving triple crown at the end of the season. Zay Flowers is their leading receiver, with over 1,000 receiving yards. However, the second-highest is Rashod Bateman with 680. Still, the ball distribution has been elite, as well as the minimal turnovers.

Robert Griffin III isn't the first to believe that Ravens' Lamar Jackson will win the MVP

External support, but it matters even more if it's internal. For the Baltimore quarterback, he received an appreciative compliment. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave an MVP shoutout about Jackson before their Week 18 showdown. Voices across the NFL have expressed their support for the former MVP. However, there's elite competition heading Jackson's way.

For example, Burrow is having an elite season. He leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns. Despite the Bengals 8-8 record, the former No. 1 pick is in the prime of his career. Switching conferences, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is also in a league of his own. He has over 2,000 rushing yards, and is the first since Derrick Henry to reach that mark.

Furthermore, the competition for the award is at a high, this late in the season. The talent in the NFL is at a high and it shows. Still, Jackson might have done more than enough to take home an MVP award. Plus, Griffin III could predict the right winner once the playoffs begin and the winner is announced.