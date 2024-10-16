The NFL would not be the same in the 21st century without Tom Brady. Brady's legacy is forever enshrined in Canton. However, his playing career is not the only thing NFL fans will have to remember him by. The legendary Patriots and Buccaneers QB has taken a step that few professional athletes every achieve. Brady joined the ownership group for a team in the league he played in.

Tom Brady was approved by NFL ownership on Tuesday as a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a nice statement to welcome Tom Brady into the ranks of ownership.

“It's great that Tom Brady wants to invest in the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the Fall League Meeting in Atlanta. “He cares deeply about this game. He believes in its future, and I think that's just a signal of that.”

Brady and his partner now hold 10% in the Raiders with Brady personally holding a 5% stake.

As an NFL owner, Brady must live by a host of rules that restrict his access to other NFL teams to avoid a conflict of interest. This should pose an interesting challenge for Brady's broadcasting career with FOX.

“Let me just say on the media side, Tom's been abiding by the issues that we raised through the committee voluntarily since he began his broadcasting,” Goodell said on the matter. “That's all been resolved. Has been followed very clearly and everyone seems to be very satisfied. That really wasn't a big issue until probably in the last six months.”

Tom Brady releases statement after becoming partial owner of Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady released a heartfelt statement on Tuesday after officially becoming a partial owner of the Raiders.

“I'm incredibly humbled and excited to have been unanimously approved as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the statement began. “Throughout my NFL career, I've learned that at its core, football is a game of teamwork, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The Raiders franchise, and the city of Las Vegas embody these same values, and I'm honored to become part of that story.”

Brady included shout outs to the Davis family and other key partners who helped him achieve his dream.

“I'd like to thank Mark Davis for welcoming me into his family, and the tireless work he's done to help build on the organization that so many fans know and love today,” the statement continued. “Also thank you to Commissioner Goodell for his support as well as all the NFL owners that supported my dream I'm forever grateful. I'd also like to thank my partner Tom Wagner, Don Yee, Jim Gray, Alex Spiro, and Larry Delson as they have been instrumental in helping me achieve this incredible milestone.”

Brady is excited to get to work with the Raiders.

“I'm eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders' rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans… and most importantly, WIN football games.”

Tom Brady and the NFL are now linked for life.