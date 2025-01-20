The battle between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the highlight of an epic duel. The star quarterbacks had MVP-caliber seasons before their matchup. For the Bills quarterback, he threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He also had the second-highest quarterback rating in the league (77.3).

On the flip side, from a statistical perspective, Jackson had a better season than his 2023-24 campaign. He had 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Not to mention, the Ravens quarterback had the highest quarterback rating in the league (77.6).

All great regular season statistics aside, many fans anticipated the possible AFC championship game matchup. Although Buffalo came away with the victory, the two quarterbacks continued to show revered respect for one another. Following the game, Allen made a simple statement about Jackson.

“I got so much respect and love for [Lamar Jackson]… one of the greatest to ever step on the football field,” Allen said.

Lamar Jackson has Josh Allen and the Bills' respect

Even with the lack of playoff success for Jackson, he and Allen have both been in the same spot. They've only been able to get to the AFC championship game twice since both players were drafted. That transpired last season for Jackson when they faced the Kansas City Chiefs. It also occurred in 2020 for Allen, who also lost to the Chiefs.

During their time in the league, they've been defeated by the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and even Ryan Tannehill. However, Jackson and Allen have shown what they can do in the regular season. They consistently dominate and every year, pose a bigger and bigger threat to the AFC.

Regardless of Jackson hitting a familiar playoff-low against the Bills, many know the potential. Even Allen knows his talent and what he's capable of on the football field. Still, it hasn't equated to wins, which has left many fans and teammates frustrated at the inconsistencies.

At the end of the day, it's another disappointing loss for the Ravens and the fanbase. In possibly the most well-rounded season in recent memory, it was snuffed by the Bills. Although Allen grabbed attention with a loud message after the Bills win, his respect for Jackson remains as strong as it will be.

Now, Buffalo will move on to the AFC championship game against the Chiefs. It will be the first time since 2020 that the two will square off in the conference title game. However, Jackson and the Ravens will be sitting at home, figuring out a way to get over that postseason hump.