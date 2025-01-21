Another playoff exit left Lamar Jackson supporters claiming he will conquer it one day. Also, Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens teammates defended Mark Andrews. Meanwhile, Jackson revealed what he told Buffalo's Josh Allen after their playoff duel, according to a post on X by Sarah Ellison.

Lamar Jackson on his exchange with Josh Allen after the game: “Great players recognize greatness, and we both recognize each other, but I told him, ‘Man, go get something. Go win something. MVP or Super Bowl. Do something.' I want him to be successful.”

Jackson and the Ravens came up on the short end of the stick against Allen and the Bills in the Divisional Round. Buffalo won 27-25, ending a string of three straight losses at this stage of the postseason.

It could be considered one of the toughest losses of Jackson’s career. This looked like his best chance with a loaded roster.

Jackson said he believes the Ravens are on the verge, and perhaps the 2025 season will be different, according to usatoday.com.

“We are right there,” Jackson said. “I'm tired of being right there. We need to punch it in. We need to punch in that ticket.”

Jackson refused to put any of the baggage on his teammates’ doorsteps, according to yahoo.com.

“We’re a team,” Jackson said. “First half I had two costly turnovers. Me not holding the safety. Me just knowing the coverage and me knowing it was man, threw a b.s. interception. It was 7-7 at the time. I believe they scored after that. Battled back. A fumble. (I) tried to make something happen. It was like an RPO play, so I couldn’t really throw the ball to (Isaiah) Likely. The offensive line was down the field. So I was trying to make something happen. I tried to squeeze the ball, it slipped out of my hand. Von Miller picked it up, got some yards. I think that led to points for them. It’s a team effort out there.”

“[Mark has] been busting his behind. He’s making plays happen out there on that field for us. Came up short. Like I’ve been saying all season, every time we’re in a situation like this, turnovers play a factor, penalties play a factor.”