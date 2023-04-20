Tom Brady teased the prospect of a second unretirement and potentially playing for the Miami Dolphins.

While speaking in Miami at the eMerge Americas tech event on Thursday, the seven-time Super Bowl winner was asked if there were any chances of him potentially coming out of retirement once again — this time to play for the Dolphins.

Brady proceeded to give an impressive non-committal answer while teasing Dolphins fans at the same time.

“I will say now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore and you and I have strong ties with a couple of teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like,” Brady said. “I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time but I root for my friends to do well and several of them play for Miami, so yeah.”

While speaking in Miami, Tom Brady was asked if he is going to come out of retirement to play for the Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/LxTHjcevrm — Brendan Kaminsky (@BKaminsky) April 20, 2023

Tom Brady, of course, came out of retirement for the 2022 season before retiring for real in February after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers exited the playoffs.

It would only be a matter of time until the legendary quarterback was linked with unretirement again as rumors started floating of him potentially coming back to play for the Dolphins with him and his family residing in Miami.

Brady shut those rumors down in hilarious fashion last month and his latest comments show that he still remains a top-level troll even in retirement.

In all likelihood, he will probably remain retired for good this time so it’s probably best that Dolphins fans don’t get any of their hopes up.