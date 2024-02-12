Just one catch. One yard.

The first half of Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs did not go as expected. Neither team scored in the first quarter, and Jake Moody made Super Bowl history with a 55-yard field goal. At halftime, the 49ers walked into the tunnel with a 10-3 lead, and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce had just one catch for one yard on one target.

In fact, Kelce's first half was a postseason low and the first time has had been targeted less than twice, per Tim Reynolds.

‘Travis Kelce has played in 22 playoff games. This is the first time he's been targeted less than twice in the first half of a postseason matchup. One target, one catch, one yard today so far. 10-3 49ers at the break.'

It was a poor half for the Chiefs as a whole, and Patrick Mahomes has now never had a lead at the Super Bowl in four tries. Kelce had a strong performance against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC title game, catching 11 passes on 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. He had six catches for 75 yards and two scores against the Buffalo Bills and 10 catches for 71 yards against the Miami Dolphins, so he has been a huge part of the success of this postseason run.

Still, just one catch is not good, and Kelce went viral for being irate at Andy Reid on the play where Isiah Pacheco fumbled (Kelce was off the field for that play).

This isn't the Travis Kelce type of performance everybody is used to seeing.