The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions and will look to repeat. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make an AFC champion prediction and pick for the 2023 season while analyzing all contenders.

The AFC has many contenders. Ultimately, a team like the Miami Dolphins can emerge and win it. The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars are certainly capable. However, we will look at the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and the Chiefs, and analyze their chances of making it to the Super Bowl as the AFC representative.

Here are the AFC Champion NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: AFC Champion Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +350

Buffalo Bills: +450

Cincinnati Bengals: +550

Baltimore Ravens: +900

New York Jets: +1000

Los Angeles Chargers: +1100

Why The Chiefs Be the AFC Champion

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Also, they won three of the last four AFC Titles. Patrick Mahomes returns after passing for 5250 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing 61 times for 358 yards and four scores. Likewise, Isiah Pacheco rushed 170 times for 830 yards and five scores. But the Chiefs hope they can avoid injuries. Unfortunately, Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice and will not be available for the first game and possibly more. Kelce caught 110 passes for 1338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Chiefs will have their explosive offense back. Therefore, they will always have a chance. But the Chiefs will have many teams gunning for them. Therefore, it will not be easy to repeat.

Why The Bills Be the AFC Champion

The Bills finished as the number 2 seed. However, they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. It was the third season in a row that ended in playoff disappointment. Therefore, they are still hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993.

Josh Allen returns after passing for 4283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while rushing 124 times for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, his top two weapons return. Stefon Diggs caught 108 passes for 1429 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Gabe Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven scores.

But the defense continued to thrive. Notably, Greg Rousseau had eight sacks. Safety Jordan Poyer had four interceptions and is now the leader of their secondary. Thus, expect them to continue to thrive. But they have to get over their playoff struggles.

Why The Bengals Be the AFC Champion

The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl two years ago. However, they fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Title Game. They play in a tough division. Also, they will have games against the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Chiefs on the road while hosting the Seattle Seahawks at home. The Bengals will need to win these games to have a legitimate chance to claim the number 1 seed. Furthermore, the top seed will give them home field to give them a better chance of becoming the AFC Champion.

Joe Burrow returns. Additionally, his weapons all return as Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are all back.

Why The Ravens Be the AFC Champion

The Ravens have not made it to the Super Bowl since 2012. Now, they hope to make a run with Lamar Jackson back. The Ravens have made the playoffs in four of five seasons. However, they have not even made it to the AFC Title Game.

The Ravens have a tough schedule, with road tilts against the 49ers, Titans, Jaguars, and Chargers. Also, they will have home dates with the Seahawks and Dolphins. The Ravens must overcome this stretch to have a chance.

Why The Jets Be the AFC Champion

Aaron Rodgers is in town. Significantly, the Jets have a good defense. They also added Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb. However, they currently hold the longest playoff drought in the NFL. They also have not made it to the Super Bowl since 1969. Ultimately, the Jets must show they can beat the top teams.

Why The Chargers Be the AFC Champion

Justin Herbert gives the Chargers a chance. However, head coach Brandon Staley may not be the answer. The Chargers last made it to the Super Bowl in 1995. Conversely, they collapsed against the Jaguars in the AFC Wildcard last season. Their only other playoff appearance was 2018. Consequently, the Chiefs still stand in their way.

Final AFC Champion Prediction & Pick



The Chiefs are due for a fall. Likewise, the Bills and Bengals can beat them. The Bills have the best overall talent. Additionally, they are long overdue for a playoff run.

Final AFC Champion Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills: +450