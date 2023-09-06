The NFC South hopes to produce better results this season. We're sharing our NFL odds series, making a 2023-2024 NFC South champion prediction and pick for a division in transition.

The NFC South had a rough season. Now, they hope to produce better results. It is also a transition year as Tom Brady has retired, and the division is open for any of the teams to win it. Let's take a look.

Here are the NFC South champion NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: NFC South Champion Odds

New Orleans Saints: +130

Atlanta Falcons: +210

Carolina Panthers: +360

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +750

Why The Saints Will Win the NFC South

The Saints went 7-10 last season. Now, they hope to become NFC South champions. The Saints last won it in 2020. Significantly, it was the last of a stretch of four straight division crowds. The Saints have won the division five times since 2010.

Dennis Allen returns for his second season with the Saints. Sadly, he is 15-38 through five total seasons as an NFL head coach. Derek Carr is the newest signing for the Saints. Significantly, he passed for 3522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Alvin Kamara will serve three games of a suspension to start the year. Ultimately, he rushed 223 times for 897 yards and two scores while catching 57 passes for 490 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Olave is their best receiver after catching 72 passes for 1042 yards and four touchdowns.

The Saints boast a strong defense. Ultimately, Cameron Jordan returns for another year and is hoping to excel again. Jordan had 8.5 sacks last season. Therefore, he will be pivotal to the defense and the hopes of winning this division.

Why The Falcons Will Win the NFC South

The Falcons went 7-10 last season. Now, they are hoping to win the first division title since 2016. The Falcons have only two titles since 2010 and only four since the start of the new millennium. Ultimately, they have struggled for years. Arthur Smith returns for his third season and hopes to improve after back-to-back 7-10 seasons.

Desmond Ritter returns after passing for 708 yards and two touchdowns. Hence, there is work to do to improve. The Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson to be the workhorse running back. Significantly, he joins a backfield that already includes Tyler Alleier, who rushed 210 times for 1035 yards and three scores in 2022. Drake London caught 72 passes for 866 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Also, tight end Kyle Pitts had 28 receptions for 356 yards and two scores.

But the defense must show improvement. Furthermore, it will be the determining factor whether the Falcons have a chance of claiming the division crown.

Why The Panthers Will Win the NFC South

The Panthers went 7-10 last season. Now, they hope to stun the world and win the division title. The Panthers have not won the NFC South since 2015, the year they made it to the Super Bowl. Also, it was the end of a string of third straight division titles. Frank Reich is the new head coach. Therefore, there are some reasons for optimism.

The Panthers traded four future draft picks and D.J. Moore to move up from ninth in the draft to the top pick to select Bryce Young. Additionally, they signed Miles Sanders to be their top running back. Sanders rushed 259 times for 1269 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The defense has some playmakers. Significantly, Brian Burns is their top pass rusher. Burns had 12.5 sacks last season. Also, Jaycee Horn is their top playmaker in the secondary as he had three interceptions. The Panthers had a decent defense last year. Now, they hope the offense can match the intensity of the defense and they can claim the division crown.

Why The Buccaneers Will Win the NFC South

Brady is gone. Hence, this will be tough. The Bucs went 8-9 and won the division last year. However, Brady's retirement shakes things up. The Bucs have won two division titles in a row. Hence, they will try to win a third in a row with a brand-new quarterback. Baker Mayfield passed for 850 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, he joins a team that still has some offensive weapons.

Rachaad White rushed 129 times for 481 yards and one touchdown while backing up Leonard Fournette. Now, it is his backfield to lose. Mike Evans caught 77 passes for 1124 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1023 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense is still strong. Regardless, there are some improvements to make. Vita Vea had 6.5 sacks last season. However, he must improve to give the Bucs a good chance to thrive on defense.

Final NFC South Prediction & Pick

The Saints and the Falcons have the two best chances of winning this division. Ultimately, the Saints have the better defense. The Falcons only win this division if their defense picks it up and Carr struggles in New Orleans. Consequently, the Saints have more talent to cover up even average play.

Final NFC South Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Saints: +130