By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Denver Broncos will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Broncos-Chiefs prediction and pick, laid out below.

Denver is truly one of the worst teams in the NFL, with a 4-11 record resulting in the firing of Nathaniel Hackett in his first season. Now, Jerry Rosburg will coach the first NFL game of his career. An offseason trade for Russell Wilson has been an absolute flop, sealing Hackett’s fate.

Kansas City is quite the opposite, clinching the AFC West with a 12-3 record. The Chiefs have won eight of their last nine games, solidifying themselves as one of the top Super Bowl contenders. Kansas City needs every win down the stretch to solidify the top spot in the AFC.

Here are the Broncos-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Broncos-Chiefs Odds

Denver Broncos: +12.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Russell Wilson was benched last weekend in a disaster of a Christmas game, making way for Brett Rypien, who has also struggled this season. Wilson has completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 3,019 yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding a rushing touchdown. With injuries mounting, Latavius Murray is the team’s leading rusher, with 544 yards and four touchdowns. Chase Edmonds is beginning to see his role increase and is also a receiver threat out of the backfield. Denver has rushed for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns as a team. Kansas City has allowed 1,607 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Denver’s top two receivers have both been limited this week in practice. Jerry Jeudy leads the team with 780 yards and six touchdown catches, with Courtland Sutton right behind with 752 yards, but with only one touchdown. Kansas City’s pass defense has been shaky, allowing 3,703 yards to their opponents. Denver ranks dead last in the league by averaging 15.5 points per game.

Denver’s defense has been solid, ranking seventh in the league by allowing 20.3 points per game. The defense is not to blame for the abysmal year. Had Denver’s offense scored 18 points in every game, the team would be 9-6. Denver has sacked their opponents 35 times, and Kansas City has allowed 24. Mahomes has two games with multiple interceptions this season, an opportunity for a Denver secondary with 14 interceptions this season.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Patrick Mahomes has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 4,720 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading the NFL in passing yards. Mahomes also leads the team with four rushing touchdowns. Clearly, Mahomes in this offense is a problem for any defense. On the ground, Isiah Pacheco has emerged from the crowded backfield to lead the team with 735 rushing yards, scoring three touchdowns. Jerick McKinnon has also added a rushing touchdown. The Chiefs have rushed for 1,756 yards and 14 touchdowns as a team, while Denver has allowed 1,761 yards and 11 touchdowns to their opponents.

Tight end Travis Kelce has turned in another brilliant season, leading the team with 1,257 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Nothing has stopped Kelce this season. McKinnon is second with six receiving touchdowns. Mahomes and Reid are known for spreading the ball around, with four players totaling at least 450 receiving yards. If you guard one, you cannot guard them all. Kansas City averages 29.2 points per game, second-best in the league.

Defense has been good enough for the Chiefs, allowing 22.1 points per game, 16th in the league. Denver’s awful offensive line has allowed 57 sacks, while the Chiefs have totaled 45 as a team. Chris Jones has the team lead with 12 sacks, and that number could very well go up.

Final Broncos-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

This is a miserable, lost season for Denver. Mahomes in a blowout.

Final Bills-Rams Prediction & Pick: Kansas City -12.5 (-110), over 44.5 (-115)