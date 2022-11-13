Published November 13, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

An AFC clash with major playoff implications on the line will take place as the Cleveland Browns battle it out with the Miami Dolphins. It is time to take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series, where our Browns-Dolphins prediction and pick will be made.

Entering play with an underwhelming 3-5 record with QB Jacoby Brissett under center for all eight of those games, the Browns last saw action on a Monday night versus their division rival Bengals in a 32-13 beatdown victory that also snapped a four-game losing skid. While the Browns aren’t necessarily mathematically eliminated from the AFC playoff picture, the sense of urgency is at an all-time high for Cleveland to inch their way back up the standings.

Ever since the return of QB Tua Tagavailoa, the Dolphins have arguably looked like the most explosive offense in the NFL. With an absurd amount of speed on the outside and Tua playing at an extremely high level, it is about time to consider Miami as a true contending threat in a crowded AFC.

Here are the Browns-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Dolphins Odds

Cleveland Browns: +3.5 (-115)

Miami Dolphins: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns’ formula for winning football games is quite simple: dominate time of possession by using a run-heavy attack offensively backed by their talented defense. If the Browns are planning on securing a win after coming off the bye week, they will have to execute this against this talented Dolphins group.

Although Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job filling in for the suspended Deshaun Watson, the Browns will no doubt be in favor of taking the pressure off his shoulders as much as possible. To do this, feeding the rock to their dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt should do the trick. In fact, Chubb and Hunt have combined for a whopping 1,146 yards and represent a running back tandem that few teams around the league possess. Outside of the Cleveland running back room, the Browns would love nothing more to get their top receiving weapon in Amari Cooper going early and often.

Last and certainly not least, the Browns have to find a way to stop the pass-heavy attack of the Dolphins. Fortunately, Cleveland has held its own in keeping opposing passing teams in check by giving up 224 yards per game through the air. However, the Browns will be facing off with a whole different animal on Sunday. In order to slow down Miami’s offense, it will be up to pass rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to get after Tua more often than not to make him uncomfortable. Getting cornerback Denzel Ward back is also crucial here.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

In the midst of a three-game winning streak during which the Dolphins have combined to score 82 points, it is hard to make a case against the fact that the Dolphins’ best chance to cover the spread won’t come from an offense that has been led by the brilliance of first-time head coach Mike McDaniel.

More often than not, Miami will choose to pass on the running game and instead put the ball in Tua Tagovailoa’s hands the majority of the time. While the Dolphins only passed the ball seven more times than they ran it against the Bears a week ago, don’t be shocked if they come out trying to establish the passing game in a big way. Thus far, Tua has proved that he can be the right guy to lead McDaniel’s offense, boasting a league-best 115.9 passer rating that also includes an average of 9.2 yards per passing attempt.

Another pivotal thing to circle in this one will come from the injury report, as both of Miami’s starting tackles in Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson are questionable. The Dolphins may need to draw up some plays that will help Tua get rid of the ball quicker as he may not have as much time in the pocket if the pair of tackles cannot suit up for play on Sunday.

While the aerial fireworks should be on full display in this one for Miami, the Dolphins are still waiting for a major contribution on defense from newly acquired edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who came over in a trade ahead of the deadline from Denver. After logging only one tackle versus Chicago, Chubb needs to do more defensively, especially since the Dolphins dealt a first-round pick for the former Bronco.

Final Browns-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

It is officially desperate hour for the Browns, while the Dolphins have a legitimate chance to make a run at the AFC East division race. With more at stake for Miami, don’t expect them to fall flat in this one.

Final Browns-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Dolphins -3.5 (-105)