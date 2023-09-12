Robert Saleh wants nothing to do with the narrative that the New York Jets' season is over after Aaron Rodgers’ devastating Achilles injury Monday.

Saleh confirmed Tuesday that Rodgers “needs surgery” and is “out for the year” after he injured his Achilles in New York’s 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers sustained the injury on New York’s fourth offensive play of the season, trying to elude Leonard Floyd, who sacked him.

The coach was adamant that losing Rodgers for the season wouldn’t be a death knell for the Jets, who have Super Bowl aspirations.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary on our team name,” Saleh said. “While the outside world can go ahead and write whatever story they want to write, there's still the true story being written in this building.”

Robert Saleh on the Jets following Aaron Rodgers' injury: "I don't know why people are trying to put an obituary on our team name. While the outside world can go ahead and write whatever story they want to write, there's still the true story being written in this building." pic.twitter.com/MkJ2sLlANp — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 12, 2023

Zach Wilson, Jets rallied for win against Bills without Aaron Rodgers

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The latest chapter of that story was how the Jets rallied from a 13-3 hole at halftime to defeat the three-time defending AFC East champions after Rodgers went down Monday.

“Aaron is an unbelievable piece to this whole thing, and we love him, but I think there’s 52 other guys in the locker room plus the 16 practice squad guys that believe we can do a helluva lot of good things here,” Saleh said.

It appears Saleh is looking to feed off those who don’t believe in the Jets.

“We’re excited about our group. We’ve worked hard the past couple years, players, coaches, scouts, GM, building a pretty cool organization,” the coach said. “So there’s still a lot of faith in the locker room.”

Saleh said the Jets will look to acquire another quarterback, though they’re committed to Zach Wilson — “this is Zach’s team” — as the starter. Tim Boyle will back him up in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.