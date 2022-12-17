By RB Hayek · 4 min read

It will be an NFC East showdown as the New York Giants head to Fed Ex Field to face off with the Washington Commanders. We’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night and the chance to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Commanders prediction and pick.

The Giants lost 48-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Meadowlands last weekend. Daniel Jones completed 18 of 27 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 26 yards and a score. Subsequently, it was not a good game for Saquon Barkley, who rushed nine times for only 28 yards. Richie James led New York receivers with seven catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Ultimately, the G-Men struggled on defense. Azeez Ojulari and Jaylon Smith were the lone bright spots. Significantly, Ojulari had three solo tackles and two sacks, while Smith generated seven solo tackles.

The Commanders had a bye week last week. Consequently, their last game was two weeks ago against these Giants in a weird scheduling quirk. The teams played to a 20-20 tie. Amazingly, the Commanders managed this tie despite blowing a 10-point lead and trailing 20-13 in the fourth quarter.

The Giants lead the all-time series 104-70-5. Additionally, the Giants are 6-4 at Fed Ex Field since 2012. The Giants have won three of the last four at Fed Ex Field, with the lone defeat coming in a last-second Thursday night thriller last year. Additionally, the Giants are 1-3-1 over their past five games, while the Commanders are 3-1-1 over five contests.

Here are the Giants-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Giants-Commanders Odds

New York Giants: +4.5 (-112)

Washington Commanders: -4.5 (-108

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants were supposed to be rebuilding. However, new coach Brian Daboll has raised New York to the next level. They currently sit at 7-5-1 and a full game ahead of the Seattle Seahawks for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Jones has played better this season, completing 66 percent of his passes and having a 91.6 quarterback rating. Likewise, he has passed for 2534 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Jones has delivered with his legs, rushing 95 times for 548 yards and five touchdowns. Hence, Daboll has unlocked the quarterback’s true potential and played to his strengths, reviving his career. Barkley has rushed 251 times for 1083 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 42 passes for 261 yards. Meanwhile, Darius Slayton has 35 catches for 608 yards and two scores. James has 38 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has thrived this year. Significantly, Julian Love has 65 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. Adore’ Jackson has added 40 solo tackles. Consequently, the defense has delivered on many occasions. But can this defense deliver against their division? The Giants are 0-3-1 against division rivals this season, and the defense has struggled in all four games.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can generate a running game. Also, they must find ways to stop the run.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders were not supposed to be this good. Yet, they are 7-5-1 and are the only team to beat the Eagles this season. Taylor Heinicke has been a significant reason for the turnaround. Currently, he has completed 61.8 percent of his passes with an 86.3 quarterback rating. Heinicke has passed for 1444 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions through seven games. Ultimately, he has contributed to the new winning culture in the locker room.

Brian Robinson has rushed 147 times for 563 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Antonio Gibson has rushed 139 times for 515 yards and three touchdowns while catching 42 passes for 326 yards and two scores. Terry McLaurin has 62 catches for 945 yards and three scores. Likewise, Curtis Samuel has 54 receptions for 556 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has delivered spectacularly this season. Amazingly, they have done it mainly without Chase Young, who will make his season debut this weekend. Bobby McCain has 43 solo tackles, while Kamren Curl has 55 solo tackles and one sack. Additionally, Jamin Davis has 51 solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, cornerback Kendall Fuller has 33 solo tackles and two interceptions. How will the debut of Young affect the chemistry this defense has generated?

The Commanders will cover the spread if they can move the chains and dominate field possession. Additionally, they must stop Jones and Barkley from running the ball and force the Giants to become one-dimensional.

Final Giants-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The teams played to a tie two weeks ago. However, given the recent history between the teams, it is difficult to pick Washington to run away with this. The Giants will keep it close and could possibly steal this if they can execute a good game plan and move the chains. Ultimately, they will find a way to make sure this game goes down to the wire.

Final Giants-Commanders Prediction & Pick: New York Giants: +4.5 (-112)