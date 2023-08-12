It's a new season in the NFL, and fans of the Houston Texans are excited to see their new players in action. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make some Texans betting specials for the 2023 season while looking at what bets might hit.

The Texans were a bad team last year. Now, they hope to put up more points and will have better chances to do so after drafting CJ Stroud with their top pick. The Texans also drafted a top defensive player when they selected Will Anderson. Today, we are here to outline how we believe they will do. We will also discuss Dameon Pierce and predict how his season will go.

Here are the Texans Betting Specials NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans Odds

Will Anderson To Record +10 Sacks in the Regular Season: +200

Houston Texans to beat Indianapolis Colts On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +230

Houston Texans to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +500

CJ Stroud To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +550

Dameon Pierce To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +660

CJ Stroid To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +750

Can Will Anderson Record 10+ Sacks?

Anderson had a great collegiate career. Significantly, he recorded 10 sacks in 2022. It came a season after he had 17.5 sacks in 2021 after starting with seven in 2020. Anderson hopes to cement himself as an elite defensive player. Ultimately, he is hoping to join an elite group of players. Only 36 players in NFL history have recorded 10 or more sacks in their rookie season. Recently, Micah Parsons was the last player to do it when he recorded 13 sacks in 2021.

Josh Allen also recorded 10.5 sacks in his rookie season for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. Meanwhile, Maxx Crosby also had 10 in 2019 for the Oakland Raiders (currently the Las Vegas Raiders). Joey Bosa had 10.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016, while Von Miller had 11.5 sacks in his rookie season for the Denver Broncos. Now, Anderson hopes to join all these players, who have all built great careers for themselves. Can he join them? There is plenty of potential for greatness.

Will The Texans Sweep the Colts in 2023?

The Texans have swept the Colts one time in their history. Significantly, it happened in 2016. The Texans came close last season when they tied 20-20 in the first game at NRG Stadium. Then, they defeated the Colts 32-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Texans still have many questions to answer. Additionally, they played two close games against the Colts in 2022. The Colts made some improvements in the offseason and drafted Anthony Richardson. However, there is no telling how the Texans will do against them this season. It would be a good idea to bet on them to win one game. However, there may be some difficulties in completing the sweep.

Can The Texans Score a Touchdown in Every Game?

The offense was offensive in 2022, and not in a good way. Sadly, they failed to record a touchdown on two separate occasions when they recorded a field goal against the Jaguars and three against the Broncos.

The Texans will play the Jaguars twice and host the Broncos for a game. Additionally, they will host the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints while also traveling to the Meadowlands for a showdown with the New York Jets. Can the Texans score a touchdown in any of these games?

Will Stroud Pass for 30+ Touchdowns?

Let's look at Stroud's stats in college. First, he had a 71.9 percent completion percentage while passing for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2021. Stroud also had a 66.3 percent completion percentage while throwing for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2022. Yes, the competition in the NFL is tougher. But only one quarterback has ever thrown 30 or more touchdowns in their rookie season. Significantly, Justin Herbert did it in 2019. It might be asking too much of Stroud to do it when other elite quarterbacks have failed to do it.

Will Pierce Rush for 10+ Rushing Touchdowns?

Pierce had a good rookie season when he rushed 220 times for 939 yards and four touchdowns with a 4.3 yards-per-carry rate. Now,we will see if he can do it in his second season. Pierce only crossed the 10-touchdown barrier once in his four college seasons. Unfortunately, he may not be good enough to hit the mark. But if Stroud turns out to be as good as advertised, there may be some goal-line chances.

Will Stroud Rush for 5+ Touchdowns?

This is a puzzling stat. Amazingly, he rushed 32 times for no scores and 47 rushes for 108 yards and no scores. Stroud might rush for one or two touchdowns. However, he is unlikely to hit five.

Final Texans Betting Specials

The only bet I am confident in hitting is the Anderson bet. Therefore, bet on Anderson to get 10 sacks in his rookie season to join an elite group of defensive players.

