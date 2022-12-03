By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below.

The New York Jets have turned some heads, going 7-4, third place in a dominant AFC East division. New York has navigated the offseason drama, preseason injury, and now benching of young quarterback Zach Wilson. Should they reach double-digit wins, head coach Robert Saleh should garner a ton of votes for Coach of the Year.

Minnesota has gone 9-2 this season under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, a one-time backup quarterback to Tom Brady. Minnesota is in first place in the NFC North, winners of eight of their last nine games. The Vikings rebounded from a bad loss to Dallas to defeat New England on Thanksgiving.

Here are the Jets-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Vikings Odds

New York Jets: +3 (-114)

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-106)

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

No more Zach Wilson means cue the Mike White mania. White came out of nowhere last season to electrify the fanbase and completed 78.6 percent of his passes for 315 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 34-10 victory over Chicago. Will the magic of Mike White run out? Michael Carter has taken over running back duties with Breece Hall out for the season, and Carter has rushed for 370 yards with three touchdowns. New York has totaled 1,261 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as a team.

Rookie Garrett Wilson leads the team with 628 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Conklin ranks second with three receiving touchdowns. With Mike White comes more Elijah Moore, who put up season-highs in both receiving yards (64) and touchdowns (one) last week. New York is averaging 20.9 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

New York’s defense has been dominant recently and ranks fourth in the league by allowing 17.8 points per game. Quinnen Williams leads the team with eight sacks, and Minnesota has allowed 28. New York has totaled 34 sacks as a team. Lamarcus Joyner leads the team with three interceptions, and rookie Sauce Gardner looks like a young Darrelle Revis in the making, with two interceptions.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Kirk Cousins has turned in a second consecutive dominant season, completing 65.0 percent of his passes for 2,760 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Aiding Cousins’ numbers is a strong running game led by Dalvin Cook. Cook leads the team with 841 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Minnesota has totaled 1,093 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has emerged as a top receiver in the league, leading the team with 1,232 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Adam Thielen is second with 553 receiving yards and three touchdowns. New tight end TJ Hockenson has totaled 192 receiving yards and a touchdown in four games. Minnesota has averaged 23.8 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

Minnesota’s defense has been shaky, allowing 23.4 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league. That number is inflated by the 40 points allowed to Dallas. Za’Darius Smith leads the team with nine and a half sacks, and Minnesota has totaled 29 as a team. New York has allowed 26.

Final Jets-Vikings Prediction & Pick

The Mike White magic runs out in this one. Minnesota is just too good for New York.

Final Jets-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -3 (-106), over 44.5 (-105)