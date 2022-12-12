By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The New England Patriots will travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 14 edition of Monday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Cardinals prediction and pick, laid out below.

New England is clinging to their playoff hopes and dreams with a 6-6 record, last place in a vaunted AFC East. A two-game losing streak brings this team into this matchup on the West Coast. As long as head coach Bill Belichick has a job, New England always has a chance.

Arizona, between bad play on the field and drama off the field, has struggled to a 4-8 record, third place in the NFC West. Coming off an 11-6 season and playoff appearance in 2021, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is certainly on the hot seat. A quick turnaround is needed for some job security.

Here are the Patriots-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Cardinals Odds

New England Patriots: -1.5 (-114)

Arizona Cardinals: +1.5 (-106)

Over: 43.5 (-108)

Under: 43.5 (-112)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Mac Jones has played better of late, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions in his last four games. Jones has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,963 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games this season. On the ground, Jones has also scored a touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson leads the team with 734 rushing yards and four touchdowns. All eyes will be on Stevenson as Damien Harris, the team’s second-leading rusher, is doubtful for this one with a thigh injury. New England has rushed for 1,259 yards and nine touchdowns as a team, while Arizona has allowed 1,329 rushing yards. Jakobi Meyers leads the team with 593 receiving yards and three touchdowns but will miss this one with a concussion. Hunter Henry and Nelson Agholor are the only other Patriots with multiple touchdown catches, both hauling in two. DeVante Parker ranks second with 436 yards, catching one touchdown. Stevenson has also hauled in a touchdown. Arizona has struggled against the pass, allowing 3,121 yards and 24 touchdowns. New England ranks 19th in the league by averaging 20.8 points per game.

New England’s defense has been great, ranking sixth in the league by allowing 18.8 points per game. Matt Judon leads the team with 13 sacks, and Josh Uche is second with seven sacks. New England has sacked their opponents 39 times, while Arizona has allowed 31 sacks.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Kyler Murray was the recipient of a huge contract extension but may not have lived up to the gaudy numbers just yet. Murray has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,359 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Long known for his running ability, Murray ranks second on the team with 415 rushing yards and three touchdowns. James Conner leads the team with 476 rushing yards and four touchdowns. As a team, Arizona has rushed for 1,379 yards and 11 touchdowns, while New England has allowed 1,334 yards to opponents. DeAndre Hopkins has played in just six games this season, but leads the team with 574 receiving yards, catching three touchdowns. Marquise Brown, who returned from an injury in the last game, ranks second with 531 receiving yards, also catching three touchdowns. Greg Dortch, who was a full participant in practice despite a thumb injury, has caught two touchdowns. Arizona has averaged 22.0 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

Arizona’s defense has been bad, ranking dead last with 26.8 points allowed per game. Seven different Cardinals have intercepted one pass each, and Jones has been a bit turnover prone in his past.

Final Patriots-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Arizona is really bad, and the New England defense should shut them down.

Final Patriots-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: New England -1.5 (-114), under 43.5 (-112)