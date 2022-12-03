By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Falcons prediction and pick, laid out below.

Pittsburgh has gone 4-7, in danger of the first losing season under Mike Tomlin. There have been signs of hope as the Steelers have won two of their last three games. Pittsburgh’s schedule does not get any easier after this, but third place in the NFC North leaves the possibility of a playoff appearance.

Atlanta has gone 5-7 this season, second place in a very weak NFC South division. Arthur Smith has a chance to best his seven wins from his first season at the helm. A laundry list of injuries could hamper the Falcons down the stretch, but there is a chance the division comes down to a Week 18 matchup with Tampa Bay.

Here are the Steelers-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Falcons Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -1 (-105)

Atlanta Falcons: +1 (-115)

Over: 42.5 (-114)

Under: 42.5 (-106)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has begun to show the promise that made him a first-round pick. Pickett has completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 1,600 yards with three touchdowns and eight interceptions. Pickett threw for 178 yards without a turnover in Monday night’s victory over Indianapolis. The Pitt product ranks second on the team with three rushing touchdowns. Najee Harris, who was pulled with an abdominal injury, is expected to return. Harris leads the team with 585 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Pittsburgh has totaled 1,250 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a team.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth leads the team with 521 receiving yards, catching one touchdown. Rookie George Pickens and Harris are tied for the team lead with two touchdown catches. Pickens has totaled 510 receiving yards. Pittsburgh has averaged 17.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league, but has scored 54 points combined in their last two.

Pittsburgh’s defense has been equally deficient, ranking 24th by allowing 23.7 points per game. Alex Highsmith has terrorized opposing quarterbacks to the tune of 10 sacks. Pittsburgh has totaled 22 sacks while Atlanta has allowed 27. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Levi Wallace each have intercepted three passes to lead the team.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

Marcus Mariota has been solid, completing 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,046 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Mariota also ranks second with four rushing touchdowns and third with 421 rushing yards. Tyler Allgeier leads the team with 552 rushing yards, scoring a touchdown. Cordarrelle Patterson leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Atlanta has rushed for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns as a team.

Olamide Zaccheaus leads the team with 465 receiving yards, hauling in two touchdown catches. Rookie Drake London leads the team with four receiving touchdowns and ranks second with 438 yards. Losing tight end Kyle Pitts to the Injured Reserve hurts the offense, but Mariota has a couple of weapons to overcome it. Atlanta has averaged 22.7 points which rank 14th in the league.

Defense has been the kryptonite of the team, ranking 25th by allowing 24.4 points per game. Grady Jarrett leads the team with five and a half sacks, while the team total sits at 17. Pressuring a young quarterback often leads to mistakes, and Pickett has his fair share of turnovers. Atlanta has intercepted 10 passes this season.

Final Steelers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

I am choosing to buy in on Kenny Pickett. Two bad defenses means a lot of scoring.

Final Steelers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh -1 (-105), over 42.5 (-114)