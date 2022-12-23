By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Houston Texans will square off with the Tennessee Titans in a Christmas Eve NFL afternoon matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Titans prediction and pick, laid out below.

Houston has had nothing to celebrate this season, as a nine-game losing streak has dropped their record to 1-12-1. Ouch. Still, head coach Lovie Smith seems to have his team playing hard, as evidenced by a narrow overtime loss to Kansas City last week. The first overall pick will likely belong to Houston.

Tennessee evened their record at 7-7 following their current four-game losing streak. Nothing seems to be going right at the moment, and the team has scored 22 points or less in all four of those games. Now, Mike Vrabel’s team is hanging on to the AFC South division crown.

Here are the Texans-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Titans Odds

Houston Texans: +3.5 (-118)

Tennessee Titans: -3.5 (-104)

Over: 35.5 (-115)

Under: 33.5 (-105)

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

Two straight tight losses could bring about some optimism for the Houston fanbase. Davis Mills is back at quarterback, completing 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,440 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Mills did not throw an interception against Kansas City. The lanky quarterback is also second on the team with two rushing touchdowns. Leading rusher Dameon Pierce is out for the season, with Dare Ogunbowale starting in his place. Royce Freeman was also picked up, rushing for 51 yards last week. Houston has rushed for 1,263 yards and seven touchdowns as a team. Tennessee has been solid against the run, allowing just 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns to their opponents.

Disgruntled receiver Brandin Cooks leads the team with 520 yards but has caught just one touchdown. Jordan Akins leads the team with three receiving touchdowns. Houston has averaged 16.8 points per game, which ranks 30th in the league, although they have scored more of late.

Houston’s defense has also struggled, allowing 24.6 points per game, ranking 26th in the league. Jerry Hughes’ eight sacks lead the team, and Houston has totaled 31 as a team. Tennessee has struggled to protect their quarterbacks, allowing 39 sacks.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

No Ryan Tannehill, who is out with an ankle injury, means that rookie Malik Willis will be making his third career start. Reports have surfaced that Tannehill could miss the rest of the season. In seven games, Willis has completed 44.7 percent of his passes for 177 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. With a rookie at quarterback, Tennessee will rely heavily on Derrick Henry, who leads the team with 1,303 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. As a team, the Titans have totaled 1,703 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Houston has allowed over 2,300 rushing yards to their opponents, presenting the perfect opportunity for Henry.

Robert Woods leads the team with 418 receiving yards, although even with a healthy Tannehill, Tennessee did not throw the ball often. The Titans have averaged 18.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

Tennessee’s defense has been solid, ranking 12th by allowing 20.9 points per game. Houston has allowed 34 sacks, while Tennessee has registered 36 as a team, led by seven and a half from Jeffery Simmons. Simmons has yet to practice this week with an ankle injury.

Final Texans-Titans Prediction & Pick

I am begging you, please find another game to watch! That being said, two bad offenses will keep the total under. Tennessee will rely on Henry to keep the Houston offense off the field for most of this one.

Final Texans-Titans Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -3.5 (-104), under 33.5 (-105)