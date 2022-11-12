Published November 12, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below.

Minnesota has surprised most in and out of the league, going 7-1, including an impressive six game winning streak. Like all other teams that have played them, Minnesota lost to Philadelphia in Week Two. New head coach Kevin O’Connell seems to be getting the most out of this team consistently.

Buffalo entered the season as a media darling, earning high praises from countless talking heads. The Bills have largely lived up to those expectations, going 6-2, good for first place in the AFC East. Two frustrating losses to the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are the only blemishes on the schedule.

Here are the Vikings-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Bills Odds

Minnesota Vikings: +3.5 (-108)

Buffalo Bills: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 42.5 (-112)

Under: 42.5 (-108)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Kirk Cousins is playing some of the best football of his career, completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,999 yards with thirteen touchdowns and six interceptions. Cousins has also rushed for two touchdowns. Dalvin Cook has continued his dominance, leading the team with 608 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Alexander Mattison is second with 138 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson leads the team with 59 catches for 867 yards and three touchdowns. Adam Thielen, Irv Smith, Jr. (injured), and KJ Osborn each have hauled in two touchdown catches. Thielen ranks second with 418 receiving yards. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league with 24.1 points per game.

Minnesota’s defense has been decent, allowing 20.1 points per game, which ranks twelfth in the league. Jordan Hicks leads the team with 74 tackles, registering two sacks and an interception. Za’Darius Smith leads the team with eight and a half sacks, with Danielle Hunter ranking second with five. Minnesota has totaled 24 sacks as a team. Harrison Smith leads the team with four interceptions.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Buffalo is keeping it close to the vest, but it seems that disaster has been avoided with Josh Allen’s elbow. Allen has completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards with nineteen touchdowns and eight interceptions. Allen also leads the team with 392 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Devin Singletary is second with 347 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown. Buffalo has totaled 994 rushing yards and six touchdowns as a team. Stefon Diggs leads the team with 60 catches for 857 yards and seven touchdowns. Gabriel Davis ranks second with four touchdown catches. Isaiah McKenzie has also caught three touchdowns. Buffalo ranks third with 27.5 points per game.

Buffalo’s defense has been dominant, allowing 14.8 points per game, which is the best total in the league. Tremaine Edmunds leads the team with 62 tackles, and has registered a sack. Von Miller leads the team with seven sacks, and Gregory Rousseau is second with five. Buffalo has totaled 23 sacks as a team. Jordan Poyer leads the team with four interceptions. Both Rousseau and Poyer have officially been ruled out for this one. Matt Milano has intercepted two passes, including one returned for a touchdown.

Final Vikings-Bills Prediction & Pick

I trust that with or without Allen Buffalo will be able to handle Minnesota.

Final Vikings-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -3.5 (-112), over 42.5 (-112)