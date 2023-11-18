This weekend’s NFL action is highlighted by a Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

This weekend’s NFL action is highlighted by a Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. To add more intrigue to this game, both teams have extra rest coming off of their bye weeks. Be sure to stay tuned to our NFL odds series for more on betting around the NFL.

All NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals at Texans

Cardinals: +6 (-110)

Texans: -6 (-110)

This game represents an interesting matchup. The Texans' offense is on the rise lately, winning shootouts including a victory against Cincinnati behind their young sensation and possible MVP candidate under center, CJ Stroud. The rookie out of Ohio State continues to improve and prove doubters and naysayers wrong every week.

On the other hand, the Texans' defense doesn’t scare anybody, having allowed more than 60 total points in their past two games.

While Arizona has struggled immensely this season and is potentially on track to earn the number one pick in the draft, the return of Kyler Murray last week boosted their offensive production, and I expect that trend to continue as Murray gets acclimated to the league and continues to shake off some of the rust that’s accumulated after being out for nearly a year.

The Texans have proven themselves, and Stroud has demonstrated he can win a shootout against even the best teams in the league. I think they can definitely win this game, I just don’t trust their defense to hold up their end of the deal and keep Murray in check, so I think six points is too large of a spread for this game.

NFL Pick: Cardinals +6 (-110)

NFL Odds: Steelers at Browns

Steelers: +1.5 (-110)

Browns: -1.5 (-110)

Both of these teams have won four out of their past five games, and both teams face uncertainty at the quarterback position, due to different circumstances.

Much has been said about Kenny Pickett’s performance this year, and while he certainly hasn’t been setting the league on fire, he’s known his role and done just enough to win. Or, more accurately, he’s done just enough to not be the reason that his team loses games.

The Browns, meanwhile, recently announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. This means rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be getting the start this weekend.

Thompson-Robinson has seen limited action this season, throwing for just over 100 yards. However, he has thrown three picks without finding the endzone once.

The Steelers' defense is at their best getting after the opposing quarterback, creating chaos and uncertainty and forcing them to make poor decisions.

A rookie QB is an alluring opponent for this aggressive, opportunistic defense. We should see Joey Porter Jr. continue to evolve and showcase his coverage skills as TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, and company put pressure on Thompson-Robinson and force him into ill-advised throws that the opportunistic secondary of the Steelers will have chances to get their hands on.

I think Thompson-Robinson will throw at least two interceptions in this game, and that should be more than enough to give the Steelers an insurmountable edge.

Offensively, Pittsburgh has been relying on their run game heavily during their recent winning streak and avoiding risky pass plays that can lead to turnovers. Pickett hasn’t excelled at much, but he has avoided turning the ball over. If the Steelers play smart, controlled football and stick to their game plan, they will win this game.

NFL Pick: Steelers to win (+118)

NFL Odds: Eagles at Chiefs

Eagles: +2.5 (-105)

Chiefs: -2.5 (-115)

This is a Super Bowl rematch and both teams are coming off a bye week, which makes things extremely interesting. While their record doesn’t show it, the Eagles have looked a little less dominant this season than one might expect, and have had a few games where they were lucky to escape with a win. If you play with fire too many times, eventually you’ll get burned. Their luck has to run out at some point, and I expect that to happen this week in Kansas City. Playing on the road against a Super Bowl favorite, Nick Sirianni’s squad will have to be at the top of its game.

I think an underrated Chiefs defense will make one opportune play to force a turnover and put Kansas City ahead for good. If the game is tied and Mahomes has the ball late in the fourth quarter, I trust him to control the clock and set his team up for a field goal at the buzzer. I’ll take my chances with the spread, but if you are more on the conservative side FanDuel is also offering reasonable odds (-152) to back the Chiefs to win outright, regardless of the final margin of victory.

NFL Pick: Chiefs -2.5 (-115)

NFL Odds: Giants at Commanders

Giants: +9.5 (-115)

Commanders: -9.5 (-105)

What world are we living in where the Washington Commanders are nearly 10-point favorites?! I don’t care how bad the Giants are, the Commanders aren’t the Cowboys and certainly aren’t deserving of being near-double-digit favorites. I don’t trust the Commanders with a spread this large, and this is a game that I will personally be betting on this weekend.

NFL Pick: Giants +9.5 (-115)