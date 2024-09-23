Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season was an interesting one, with plenty of upsets and last-second wins. Heading into our Week 4 NFL Power Rankings, you probably will see a lot of movement for your favorite team, with how volatile this past week of football was.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Which team are you the most excited to follow this year?

No change at the top of our Week 4 NFL power rankings, as the Kansas City Chiefs only needed to put up points in the second and third quarters to win on the road. Continuing their undefeated start to the season, Kansas City leaned heavily on Rashee Rice (12/110/1) and rolled out Carson Steele as their RB1 in the first game without Isiah Pacheco.

A low-scoring affair helped keep the Philadelphia Eagles in the game until the end, as they really needed all four quarters to put up 15 points in their win over the New Orleans Saints.

While losing DeVonta Smith to a concussion from a cheap shot hit, he and Dallas Goedert helped lead the way in the passing attack. Saquon Barkley found the end zone twice, including on a long, 65-yard scamper, and Jalen Hurts threw for 311 scoreless yards in their win.

3. Detroit Lions (+9)

In what was billed as a shootout entering the week, the Detroit Lions were able to hold off the Arizona Cardinals, 20-13, on the road. David Montgomery (23/105/1) led the way on the ground, while Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way in receiving, also finding the end zone.

Jared Goff still looks a bit off, failing to throw for 200 yards in the win. If Goff can figure things out and get on the right track, this offense would click even more than it currently does.

4. Buffalo Bills (no change)

The Buffalo Bills help kick off the two-game slate for Week 3’s Monday Night Football, as they play host to the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Having scored 31-plus points in each of their first two wins, the Bills are set on making that the third game in a row to do so.

Josh Allen has looked good to start the season, even without having a bonafide WR1 option to target. While no Buffalo pass catcher has over 100 yards on the season, four players have at least four receptions, and seven have at least two.

5. Seattle Seahawks (+1)

As the first team to face the Miami Dolphins after losing Tua Tagovailoa, the Seattle Seahawks recorded a fairly easy home win in Week 3. While a 24-3 score doesn’t jump off the page, the offense was humming yet again, even with Kenneth Walker missing another game.

Geno Smith continued his strong start to the year, connecting with DK Metcalf on a 71-yard touchdown, and Zach Charbonnet found the end zone twice and racked up 107 yards on 18 touches in the win, helping Seattle round out the top five in our Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

6. Minnesota Vikings (+1)

A wire-to-wire win for the Minnesota Vikings helps keep them undefeated and at the top of the NFC North, all thanks to Sam Darnold. Filling the role as one of the more consistent QBs to start this season, Darnold found the end zone four times through the air.

Connecting with Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Aaron Jones, and Johnny Mundt, Darnold now has eight passing TDs on the season, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. It seems like Darnold has found a solid landing spot in Minnesota, as he leads this team to looking better than most expected.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)

At this rate, Justin Fields probably won’t give up the starting QB job after the 3-0 start he’s helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to. While things haven’t been pretty, Fields has done a solid job leading the offense, and his work throwing the ball has improved.

Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers saw Fields not utilized as much as a runner, as he only earned six carries (one going for a TD). But Fields was impressive through the air, connecting on 25/32 passes for 245 yards in their victory.

Ending up on the wrong side of a blowout, the Houston Texans never got off the bus in their Week 3 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Only putting up seven points while allowing 34, Houston struggled all game, on both sides of the ball.

C.J. Stroud had an uncharacteristic game, throwing two interceptions, and the running game was anything but, as Cam Akers (nine carries for 21 yards) made the start for the injured Joe Mixon. Better days are ahead for this offense, but it is slightly concerning how much this unit struggled in the loss.

9. New York Jets (+7)

Thursday’s win over the New England Patriots was a strong victory for the New York Jets, as their defense helped shift the game into their favor from early on. Having heavily pressured Jacoby Brissett and made him very uncomfortable, the New England offense struggled to do much all night.

The Jets offense looked fairly solid all game, as Aaron Rodgers finally connected with Garrett Wilson on a TD. Breece Hall found the end zone as well, as he and rookie Braelon Allen combined for a strong 1-2 punch.

10. New Orleans Saints (-1)

Scoring only 12 points won’t win most games in the NFL, and yet, the Saints almost pulled it out against the Eagles. It was a struggle all day for an offense that has been superb through the first two games, which was ultimately their downfall in the loss.

Derek Carr was a shell of himself, only throwing for 142 yards and failing to connect with Rashid Shaheed on any of his five targets. There are enough pieces on this Saints offense to pick up the pieces in Week 4, but these types of weeks have been too common for the Saints offense in years past.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

With Justin Herbert already coming into the game banged up, having Herbert leave the game with a re-aggravation of his ankle injury adds insult to injury for their loss. It was a struggle to put up 10 points against the Steelers, even when Herbert was in the game.

Quentin Johnston found the end zone again, making it three scores across the past two games. If he continues to showcase his potential WR1 abilities for this offense, they might actually be alright moving forward.

12. San Francisco 49ers (-1)

Jauan Jennings’ valiant, three-touchdown effort wasn’t enough to keep the San Francisco 49ers out of the loss column, as they fell on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle all out, it was up to Brandon Aiyuk and Jennings to lead the way.

While Aiyuk’s day was quiet-ish (5/48 on 10 targets), Jennings was Brock Purdy’s favorite target. Hauling in 11 catches for 175 yards and three scores, Jennings was absolutely what this passing attack needed, but wasn't enough to earn the win, dropping the 49ers to 12th on our Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

13. Green Bay Packers (+5)

Another game without Jordan Love, another win for the Green Bay Packers, this time over the Tennessee Titans. In a retribution game, Malik Willis easily outperformed Will Levis, and the defense sacked Levis eight times in their win.

Besides recording eight sacks, they picked off Levis twice, taking one back to the end zone, and forced three total turnovers in their Week 3 win.

14. Baltimore Ravens (+9)

Marching into Jerry World and coming out victorious isn’t an easy thing to do, but the Ravens did just enough to earn that win. Leaning on Henry and Jackson in the running game (238 combined rushing yards) was the name of the game for Baltimore, who don’t have to worry about being winless as they enter Week 4.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10)

A common choice in many NFL Survivor leagues this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers absolutely stunk it up at home, falling to the then-winless Denver Broncos. The offense seemed off all day, as Baker Mayfield (163 passing yards, 1:1 TD:INT) failed to connect with Mike Evans (2/17 on three targets) for most of the afternoon.

Defensively, they were unable to corral rookie Bo Nix, who has started to round into shape as one of the better rookie QBs in the league. If Tampa Bay wants to keep their hold on the NFC South division, they need to show up far better than their Week 3 performance demonstrated.

16. Los Angeles Rams (+8)

It took a fourth-quarter rally, but the Rams held down their home-field advantage and came back to beat the 49ers Sunday. Missing Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams leaned heavily on Kyren Williams (three total TDs), while Matthew Stafford struggled to 16 completions and only 221 passing yards in the win.

17. Arizona Cardinals (-4)

It wasn’t a great showing from the Arizona Cardinals, who came into Sunday’s matchup with Detroit riding high after their 41-10 win last week. Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. did connect for another touchdown, but both players failed to replicate their strong showings from last week.

Dropping four spots in our Week 4 NFL Power Rankings, Arizona will need to right the ship in their next matchup with the Washington Commanders.

While their defense was able to (mostly) keep Lamar Jackson boxed in, Derrick Henry (25/151/2) had his way against Dallas' defense, and is the biggest reason why the Cowboys are still winless at home.

A pair of late-game touchdowns from Dak Prescott helped keep things interesting, but it was too little, too late for Dallas, who now falls to 1-2 on the season.

19. Washington Commanders (no change)

Washington faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals to wrap up the Week 3 Monday night slate, and this will be a big-time test for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. With a struggling offense still looking to get its footing, they will face a tough defensive unit that will force Daniels to beat them.

The emergence of running back Brian Robinson has helped alleviate some offensive woes, although it has been a slow go for the receiver room in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. If they want to surprise Cincinnati, it will need to be because of Daniels, which could be asking a little too much at this point.

20. Miami Dolphins (-5)

Expectations were low for the Miami Dolphins, as they headed into Sunday’s matchup with Seattle starting Skyler Thompson at QB. While there were a few flashes, Thompson was unable to mount any sort of real offensive promise, eventually leaving the loss with an injury.

21. Denver Broncos (+8)

Bo Nix is absolutely looking like the right fit in Denver, as the former Oregon Duck showed his best understanding of the Broncos offense this year. Having found the end zone on the ground, Nix calmly led the offense down the field and orchestrated strong drives, helping get Denver in the win column for the first time this year.

22. Las Vegas Raiders (-5)

It’s fair to make the assumption that Sunday’s loss to the winless Carolina Panthers was not a part of the plan for the Las Vegas Raiders, and head coach Antonio Pierce is incredibly unhappy with their loss.

The trio of Brock Bowers, Davante Adams, and Gardner Minshew failed to do much, and the defense allowed Andy Dalton to tear them apart all day.

23. Atlanta Falcons (+3)

It came down to the wire for the Falcons, but their upset bid over the Chiefs fell just short on Sunday Night Football. Kirk Cousins looked fine (230 yards, 1:1 TD:INT), connecting with Drake London (6/67/1) and Darnell Mooney (8/66) the most, but outside of his touchdown, Bijan Robinson failed to really produce much in their loss.

24. Indianapolis Colts (+3)

The Colts won the mid-off with the Bears on Sunday, thanks to Jonathan Taylor. Anthony Richardson struggled mightily again, failing to find the end zone and throwing two interceptions in the process. Only Michael Pittman and Josh Downs recorded more than one reception, as Richardson only completed 50 percent of his passes in the win.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

A MNF matchup with the Commanders could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the winless Cincinnati Bengals. In a home matchup where the Bengals are favored by more than a touchdown, Joe Burrow will have both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal for the first time this year.

Defensively, don’t be surprised if defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo throws intricate blitz schemes at the Commanders offense early and often. An easy way to confuse a rookie QB is to conceal coverage schemes and blitz patterns, something that Anarumo is one of the best at doing.

26. New England Patriots (-6)

It’s getting to the point where Brissett won’t be able to suit up for the Patriots with how poor the offensive line has been playing, and Thursday’s loss to the Jets was a perfect encapsulation of it. Only throwing for 98 yards on 12 completions and getting sacked five times was enough to have rookie Drake Maye enter the game, and that could mean that there is a QB swap coming up here shortly.

27. Chicago Bears (-6)

In the gross battle between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, the Bears were even grosser than expected. While Caleb Williams did throw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, it took him 52 attempts and two interceptions to get to those numbers, helping drop them down to 27th on our Week 4 NFL Power Rankings.

The rushing attack was less than putrid, as D’Andre Swift averaged less than two yards per carry on 13 carries. Rome Odunze had a really good game, catching six of 11 targets for 112 yards and a score, and Cole Kmet (10/97) found the end zone in the loss.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

Heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Bills, the Jaguars need to right the ship after a slow start to their season. A winless start through the first two games has translated into issues on both sides of the ball, but the offense has struggled the most.

Putting up 30 combined points through two games is not going to cut it for the Jaguars, and neither is Trevor Lawrence only throwing for one touchdown. The backfield workload between Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby has been an intriguing development for Jacksonville, and hopefully will help jumpstart this offense moving forward.

29. New York Giants (+2)

There are no longer any worries about the Giants going winless in 2024, as they found themselves in the win column after beating the Browns on the road. Strong performances from Daniel Jones (236 yards, two TDs) and rookie Malik Nabers (8/78/2) paced the offense, while the defense held the Cleveland offense in check.

30. Cleveland Browns (-8)

While Amari Cooper finally got on the same page as his quarterback, the rest of the Cleveland Browns failed to show up in their loss to the New York Giants. Deshaun Watson still looks like a shell of his former self, and the patchwork offensive line allowed eight sacks in the loss, all signs that continue to point to a very disappointing season for Cleveland.

As one of the biggest fallers in our Week 4 NFL Power Rankings, the Browns ony have a Week 2 win over the Jaguars to show for this year, and that isn't saying much.

31. Tennessee Titans (-1)

Will Levis was doing more Will Levis things in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, as the offense struggled to move the ball most of the game. While Levis did finally establish a connection with DeAndre Hopkins (6/73/1), nothing else really went right for the Titans, as they have to figure things out offensively.

32. Carolina Panthers (no change)

Yes, Week 3 saw the Panthers win their first game of the 2024 NFL season. But don’t go thinking that this team miraculously figured things out overnight, just because Dalton is slinging the pigskin.

The Red Rifle looked excellent in his first start since the Bryce Young exile, throwing for three scores and looking like a veteran arm that still has plenty in the tank. But this is Carolina we are talking about after all, so one win likely doesn’t change their full-season outlook.