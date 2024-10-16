With the Las Vegas Raiders trading Davante Adams, there's a chance that the team could be looking to move more players on their roster, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“Teams are wondering if the Raiders will keep selling off players. And while I don't think they intend to move Crosby, as we discussed earlier, there are a few players who could be on the move in the next three weeks if Las Vegas doesn't feel they fit into its long-term plans,” Graziano wrote. “Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is making a $5 million salary this year and has a non-guaranteed $10.5 million salary in 2025. He is a solid player who could help a team at a low cost. Veteran guard Cody Whitehair is making a veteran minimum $1.21 million this year and is a free agent in 2025, and teams are always looking for offensive line help. Veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins is in the same contract situation as Whitehair and could be of interest to teams needing defensive line help.”

The Raiders definitely have a few players that could help other teams, but the real question is if they're ready to give up on the season.

Raiders trade Davante Adams to Jets

There was a chance that the Raiders kept Davante Adams, but in the end, the New York Jets gave them the offer that they wanted. The Raiders received a conditional 2025 third-round pick that can become a second-round pick if Adams becomes a first or second-team All-Pro this season, or if the Jets make the AFC Championship or Super Bowl.

The Raiders made a quarterback change last week, naming Aidan O'Connell the starter moving forward, and if that doesn't work out, they may decide to be sellers during the trade deadline. Teams have also been calling about Maxx Crosby, but it looks like the Raiders aren't interested in trading him now.