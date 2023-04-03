The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with a ton of quarterback questions over the last couple of years, whether it is related to Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, and there were some rumors at the NFL Combine that the 49ers were talking to the Minnesota Vikings about a trade for Kirk Cousins, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Apparently at the scouting combine, there was some chatter, there was some noise among people within the broader league structure — not media but people in the league — about Cousins being traded to the 49ers,” Florio said, via NFL on NBC. “That was a hot topic at one point in Indianapolis.”

The conversation started with Florio and Chris Simms speculating about a trade of quarterback Trey Lance. The two agreed that they would not be surprised if Trey Lance was dealt at some point. Florio said a Kirk Cousins for Trey Lance deal would somewhat make sense.

Florio and Simms discussed a quote from 49ers GM John Lynch regarding Lance.

“We like Trey on our team right now,” John Lynch said, via NFL on NBC. “Kyle [Shanahan] and I always joke we’d trade each other if someone would give us a good enough deal. So we listen to anything, but we like Trey on our team. We’re very excited about the way he’s progressing, about his opportunity. I think he’s chomping at the bit to get back out there, get back under center and be healthy again.”

Florio and Simms pointed out that it is not an outright denial that the 49ers would trade Lance if the right package came along. It will be interesting to see what the 49ers do with their quarterback situation in 2023.