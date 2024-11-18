New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll benched quarterback Daniel Jones. And he decided to go with Tommy Devito. But despite the NFL rumors, Adam Schefter shot down the notion Daboll is coaching for his job.

Daboll is rumored to be on the hot seat along with Giants general manager Joe Schoen. But Schefter said that’s not the case, according to a post on X by NFL on ESPN.

“@AdamSchefter tells @PatMcAfeeShow he believes HC Brian Daboll's job is “safe.” Those are [John Mara's] words, so we'll take him at his word.”

“I believe they’re safe right now,” Schefter said. “John Mara came out and said that they’re going to be safe. I think that they are right now going to be safe. This team’s gotta play better down the stretch. Everybody knows that.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll struggling for wins

New York went 9-7-1 in Daboll’s first season, and the future looked bright. But the Giants slipped to 6-11 in 2023, and are 2-8 this season. That gives Daboll an overall record of 17-26-1.

However, Schefter said the Giants will not make a change during the season, for sure.

“I think this ownership wants to believe in continuity, wants to not make any changes,” Schefter said. “That’s what they’re planning to do. Could their plans change? Sure. But I don’t believe right now they’re planning to change to head coach and the GM. We gotta a lot time left. Let’s see how the rest of the season plays out.”

These comments came as the Giants have moved on from Daniel Jones as the team’s starting quarterback. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Daboll finally decided to make a change at quarterback because there is a growing belief that he could be coaching for his job over the final seven games of the season. This plays into why Daboll ultimately chose Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: While ownership has suggested he’ll return, there is a growing sense that #Giants HC Brian Daboll is coaching for his job over the final seven games. More info: The relationship between Daniel Jones and the Giants has been described as “a bit awkward,” multiple sources say, especially with the organization publicly exploring other QB options, including during Hard Knocks this past offseason. ‘It was like flirting with someone new while your date is still at the table,’ one source said.”

JOnes threw 24 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions in his first season with the Giants in 2019. Since then, his TD totals have been 11, 10, 15, 2, and eight. Along with his eight scoring passes, Jones has tossed seven interceptions this year.

If Daboll manages to hold the coaching gig into the 2025 season, it’s likely he won’t have the same amount of leash he carried into this year.