Optimism is percolating in Foxborough, as the New England Patriots prepare to enter the offseason with a notable Mike Vrabel-led coaching staff. But it is all window dressing until the team acquires viable players for these coaches to utilize and mold. Wide receiver is a longstanding weakness that must unequivocally be upgraded. The Pats' desperation should appeal to the Los Angeles Rams, who recently revealed their intent to trade Cooper Kupp.

The former Offensive Player of the Year and All-Pro WR was linked to trade rumors during the 2024-25 regular season and is now set to depart the only NFL franchise he has ever called home. He accumulated 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, once again succumbing to injuries. Following his age-31 campaign, Kupp comes with plenty of wear-and-tear and a big financial burden.

New England might overlook those risks for the right price, however. The franchise is starving for an impactful pass-catcher, and this man is only three years removed from posting one of the greatest receiver seasons of all-time. He is still an excellent route-runner and boasts ample experience, two qualities that can significantly benefit young quarterback Drake Maye.

Is the aging and expensive Cooper Kupp the right fit for the Patriots?

An anonymous executive believes the Patriots must at least engage LA in trade discussions regarding No. 10. “A few musings on prospective teams: As one AFC exec said, the Patriots would be ‘foolish' not to entertain a deal, given their receiver situation,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported.

The situation is complicated, though. Fowler nicely conveys the pros and cons that come with the Super Bowl champion.

“Execs predict Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have a trade market because he's quarterback-friendly, makes contested catches and is the type of first-one-in, last-one-out worker who resonates with a new team,” Fowler said. “The contract is an issue, though. Kupp is due $20 million in 2025, and all but $5 million of that is guaranteed in the form of a roster bonus. The Rams would likely be willing to eat some of the contract to facilitate a trade.”

Pats must find a way to address WR

Los Angeles' potential accommodations would likely come with the caveat of a beefed up trade package. The team will either want financial relief or a decent draft pick. Unless New England can somehow find a way to have its cake and eat it too, it will be taking a risk one way or another. Management has to decide if Kupp is worth it.

He is obviously not the same player who seized the wide receiver triple crown in the 2021-22 season, posting 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, before winning MVP honors in Super Bowl 56. Though, perhaps the 2017 third-round draft pick can do enough to move Maye and the Patriots along in their rebuild.

The pressure to compete could greatly influence executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf in the months ahead. Whether it be Kupp, free agent Tee Higgins or another established talent, fans will expect, nay, demand a credible WR at the top of the depth chart going into the 2025-26 campaign.