Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NFL has continued to grow the game overseas the last few seasons, and they will do more of the same in the 2023 NFL season. The Chicago Bears will play the Kansas City Chiefs, and the New England Patriots will play the New Orleans Saints in Germany in the upcoming season, reports Yahoo Sports’ Charles Goldman. It is huge for the NFL that they will get to introduce Patrick Mahomes on a global scale.

Chiefs vs. Bears will be the marquee matchup in Germany, as the defending Super Bowl champs will be playing a young, up and coming Bears squad. Patrick Mahomes will obviously be the highlight for German fans trying to get a glimpse of the face of the NFL, however Bears QB Justin Fields will have the opportunity to show fans across the world he belongs in a similar conversation.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Expectations will be high for Fields this season, as he is going into the all important third year for a young quarterback. Not to mention, the Bears have done all they can this offseason through free agency and the draft to build a competitive roster around him, so he certainly has the pieces in place to take his game to the next level.

In terms of the Patriots and Saints game, both teams haven’t lived up to their standards over the last few seasons, and neither bring the star power that Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields have. German fans will undoubtedly enjoy the matchup, however it wouldn’t be a surprise for many of them to have the Chiefs vs. Bears game circled on their calendars first.