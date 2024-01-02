Will an NFL team make the Bears an offer they can't refuse for the No. 1 pick?

The Chicago Bears have wrapped up the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after the Arizona Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. That gives the Cardinals four wins on the season, meaning that with just two Ws this year, the Carolina Panthers will own the worst record in the league. And thanks to the Bears trading away the No. 1 pick last season, the Bears have the Panthers’ 2024 first-round selection. And if general manager Ryan Poles decides to trade the top pick again, he may get an even bigger haul.

“If the Bears traded the first pick, the return could be immense. Several executives agree Chicago could net more than it did in the Panthers trade, and from a prospective trade partner already picking in the top five,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Courtney Cronin reported Tuesday. “Those execs believe the price to get to No. 1 could be two future first-rounders on top of this year's pick, along with a variation of a Day 2 pick and/or a premium veteran player on a manageable contract.”

The Bears trading the No. 1 pick all comes down to how the team feels about quarterback Justin Fields. If they still believe the 2021 No. 11 overall selection can be the QB of the future, then trading the pick makes a lot of sense.

On the other hand, if they trade the pick and Fields doesn’t pan out, missing out on top 2024 NFL Draft QB prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could come back to haunt Ryan Poles and company.

Still, if the Bears can do better this time around than what they did last time — 2023 No. 9 overall, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 61), a 2024 first-round selection, a 2025 second-round pick, and WR DJ Moore — it could be well worth it and set Chicago on the path to success for years to come.