With Justin Fields continuing to play well for the Bears, they have an increasingly difficult decision about his future to make.

The Chicago Bears had a pretty good weekend of football in Week 17, as they throttled the Atlanta Falcons 37-17, and managed to officially secure the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft when the Carolina Panthers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, all eyes will turn to quarterback Justin Fields, whose future will be decided by the front office this offseason.

After being selected with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields has shown flashes of his potential, but has been held back by inconsistent play, a weak supporting cast, and injuries through the first three seasons of his career. With the top pick in the draft, the Bears could conceivably find a replacement for Fields at quarterback. But his strong play over the final few weeks of the season has set the front office up with an extremely difficult decision as the offseason draws near.

“If Poles is retained as expected, the GM will spend significant time assessing the complete picture around Fields in Chicago and how it might shape the future. A front office source said Fields' ‘special' playmaking has ‘absolutely' made the Bears' quarterback decision for April's draft more difficult. Issues of team chemistry will play a role, and the Bears will evaluate the totality of Fields' performance in Chicago, including the impact of a supporting cast that has not always been a complement during his three seasons.” – Jeremy Fowler & Courtney Cronin, ESPN

Should the Bears stick with Justin Fields as their quarterback of the future?

Fields has had a strong season for the Bears in the 12 games he's played in (216/354, 2414 YDS, 16 TD, 9 INT, 116 CAR, 630 YDS, 4 TD), and he's really come in late in the season to help Chicago win four of their last five games. With an armory of draft picks, the Bears could go all in on Fields and work on building a team around him.

Of course, they could also target USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye with the first overall pick of the draft, and trade Fields to another quarterback needy team. It's a great spot to be in if you are Chicago, but it's an incredibly tough decision, and what they ultimately end up doing with Fields will likely play a big role in shaping how the entire upcoming offseason plays out.